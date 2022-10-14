×
Anya Taylor-Joy Channels the Butterfly Effect for Swiss Watch Brand Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso Collection Campaign Film

The actress joins Nicholas Hoult in the "A New Turn" campaign video.

Anya Taylor-Joy in the campaign for Jaeger LeCoultre's Reverso collection.
Anya Taylor-Joy for Jaeger-LeCoultre's Reverso collection. Jaeger-LeCoultre

Anya Taylor-Joy is continuing her role as Swiss watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre’s newest brand ambassador in a campaign for the Reverso collection.

The actress joins actor Nicholas Hoult in a video released today that’s inspired by the butterfly effect, called “A New Turn.”

Anya Taylor-Joy for Jaeger-LeCoultre's Reverso collection
Anya Taylor-Joy for Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso collection.

The campaign film features artistic elements themed around nature, including waterfalls, canyons and birds traveling.

Taylor-Joy is seen wearing a pink gold Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Duetto watch as she poses against the background of a forest with ominous light shining through the trees. The actress wears a plunging cap-sleeved dress with a waist belt tied in a bow. Other shots show her posing in front of backgrounds of beach waves and a cloudy sky.

Nicholas Hoult for Jaeger-LeCoultre's Reverso collection
Nicholas Hoult for Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso collection.

Taylor-Joy’s Reverso timepiece style was introduced in 1931 and has been a longtime staple of the brand.

She debuted as Jaeger-LeCoultre’s brand ambassador last September. The announcement came in the form of a short video titled “A Call of the Heart,” a nod to the phone call between Jacques-David LeCoultre and Edmond Jaeger that brought about the Swiss watch brand.

Jaeger-LeCoultre isn’t the only label Taylor-Joy has been the face of this year. In February, she starred alongside Blackpink’s Jisoo and artist Sharon Alexie in the campaign for Dior Addict lipstick, which relaunched last March.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

