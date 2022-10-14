Anya Taylor-Joy Channels the Butterfly Effect for Swiss Watch Brand Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso Collection Campaign Film

Anya Taylor-Joy is continuing her role as Swiss watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre’s newest brand ambassador in a campaign for the Reverso collection.

The actress joins actor Nicholas Hoult in a video released today that’s inspired by the butterfly effect, called “A New Turn.”

Anya Taylor-Joy for Jaeger -LeCoultre’s Reverso collection.

The campaign film features artistic elements themed around nature, including waterfalls, canyons and birds traveling.

Taylor-Joy is seen wearing a pink gold Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Duetto watch as she poses against the background of a forest with ominous light shining through the trees. The actress wears a plunging cap-sleeved dress with a waist belt tied in a bow. Other shots show her posing in front of backgrounds of beach waves and a cloudy sky.

Nicholas Hoult for Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso collection.

Taylor-Joy’s Reverso timepiece style was introduced in 1931 and has been a longtime staple of the brand.

She debuted as Jaeger-LeCoultre’s brand ambassador last September. The announcement came in the form of a short video titled “A Call of the Heart,” a nod to the phone call between Jacques-David LeCoultre and Edmond Jaeger that brought about the Swiss watch brand.

Jaeger-LeCoultre isn’t the only label Taylor-Joy has been the face of this year. In February, she starred alongside Blackpink’s Jisoo and artist Sharon Alexie in the campaign for Dior Addict lipstick, which relaunched last March.