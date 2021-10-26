Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Metallic Gold at ‘Last Night in Soho’ Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy continued her streak of high-fashion moments at Monday night’s premiere of “Last Night in Soho” in Los Angeles.

The award-winning actress, who was also recently named Dior’s new global brand ambassador, looked to the design house’s fall 2022 couture collection for the premiere of the Edgar Wright-directed thriller. The flowing gown featured a plunging V-neck and herringbone pleating made in antiquated gold lamé. The look was styled by Paul Burgo.

She paired the dress with jewelry from Tiffany & Co., wearing a platinum necklace with over 77 carats of green tourmalines and over 29 carats of sapphires and a matching ring from the fine jeweler’s Blue Book collection.

The actress was joined at the premiere by costar Thomasin McKenzie, who matched Taylor-Joy in a metallic green dress paired with jewelry from Bulgari’s Serpenti collection. They were also joined on the red carpet by Wright and screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie at the “Last Night In Soho” premiere. Sipa USA via AP

This is one of the latest Dior looks Taylor-Joy has worn at her recent appearances. For the first premiere of “Last Night in Soho” during the 2021 Venice Film Festival, the actress wore a custom satin pink ’50s-inspired dress and matching fascinator by Dior. The actress also wore a custom Dior butter yellow dress paired with a bright yellow opera cape at the 2021 Emmys last month, where she was nominated for her breakout role in Netflix’s limited series, “The Queen’s Gambit.”

“Last Night in Soho” follows an aspiring fashion designer who is able to travel to the 1960s where she’s transported into the body of a night club singer. The movie will debut in theaters on Oct. 29.

