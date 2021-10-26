×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jean Paul Gaultier Ventures Into Vintage, Rentals

Fashion

Jonathan Adler: A Potter Builds an Empire

Business

Allbirds Targeting $2 Billion Valuation With IPO

Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Metallic Gold at ‘Last Night in Soho’ Premiere

The newly appointed Dior global ambassador wore a couture gown at the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last
Anya Taylor-Joy at the "Last Night In Soho" premiere Sipa USA via AP

Anya Taylor-Joy continued her streak of high-fashion moments at Monday night’s premiere of “Last Night in Soho” in Los Angeles.

The award-winning actress, who was also recently named Dior’s new global brand ambassador, looked to the design house’s fall 2022 couture collection for the premiere of the Edgar Wright-directed thriller. The flowing gown featured a plunging V-neck and herringbone pleating made in antiquated gold lamé. The look was styled by Paul Burgo.

She paired the dress with jewelry from Tiffany & Co., wearing a platinum necklace with over 77 carats of green tourmalines and over 29 carats of sapphires and a matching ring from the fine jeweler’s Blue Book collection.

The actress was joined at the premiere by costar Thomasin McKenzie, who matched Taylor-Joy in a metallic green dress paired with jewelry from Bulgari’s Serpenti collection. They were also joined on the red carpet by Wright and screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last Night in Soho Premiere
Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie at the “Last Night In Soho” premiere. Sipa USA via AP

This is one of the latest Dior looks Taylor-Joy has worn at her recent appearances. For the first premiere of “Last Night in Soho” during the 2021 Venice Film Festival, the actress wore a custom satin pink ’50s-inspired dress and matching fascinator by Dior. The actress also wore a custom Dior butter yellow dress paired with a bright yellow opera cape at the 2021 Emmys last month, where she was nominated for her breakout role in Netflix’s limited series, “The Queen’s Gambit.”

“Last Night in Soho” follows an aspiring fashion designer who is able to travel to the 1960s where she’s transported into the body of a night club singer. The movie will debut in theaters on Oct. 29.

READ MORE HERE: 

How Law Roach Created the Venice Film Festival’s Best Fashion Moments 

A Breakdown of the Costumes in Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ 

Law Roach Talks Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Fearless’ Style 

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at Last

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad