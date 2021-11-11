×
Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Oscar de la Renta at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

The actress accepted the award for Face of the Year at the event.

CFDA Award 2021 Arrivals
Anya Taylor-Joy Lexie Moreland/WWD

Anya Taylor-Joy went retro glam at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.

The actress impressed once again as she stepped onto the red carpet in a vintage-inspired custom look by Oscar de la Renta. She wore a violet bustier cocktail dress featuring a plunging V-neckline under a peplum jacket. She also wore a leopard veiled fascinator by Gigi Burris, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and pumps by Stuart Weitzman.

Taylor-Joy was styled by Paul Burgo, who also dressed her for this year’s Emmys and the press tour for her latest movie “Last Night in Soho.” Her makeup was Dior Beauty and was done by Georgie Eisdell.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. Invision

The actress, best known for her roles in “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Peaky Blinders” and “Emma,” attended the event to receive the inaugural award for Face of the Year, a new award by the CFDA. Model Cara Delevingne presented the award to Taylor-Joy.

This year marks a big one for the actress, who has made serious strides in both her professional career as well as in fashion. Playing Beth Harmon in the 2020 hit Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit” sealed Taylor-Joy as a household name in Hollywood.

Last month, the actress was named a global brand ambassador for Dior, representing the design house’s women’s fashion, designed by women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, and its makeup, led by image director of makeup, Peter Philips.

Her appointment comes after almost a year of Taylor-Joy wearing numerous custom looks by Dior at her many appearances. At the 2021 Emmys in September, the star wore a custom pale yellow couture dress paired with a bright yellow opera cape. She also wore a custom ‘50s-inspired pink satin dress with a matching fascinator at the 2021 Venice Film Awards for the premiere of her new thriller “Last Night in Soho.”

EXCLUSIVE: Anya Taylor-Joy Named Dior Global Brand Ambassador

Anya Taylor-Joy Dazzles at 2021 Emmy Awards

Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Metallic Gold at ‘Last Night in Soho’ Premiere

