Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Pearl-embellished Little Black Dress for ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

The actress is promoting her new film "The Menu" costarring Nicholas Hoult.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Anya Taylor-Joy is seen on November 15, 2022 in New York City.
59th BFI London Film Festival - BFI Awards. Anya Taylor-Joy attending the BFI London Film Festival awards at Banqueting House in London. Picture date: Saturday October 17, 2015. See PA story SHOWBIZ LFF. Photo credit should read: Matt Crossick/PA Wire URN:24461161
Anya Taylor-Joy seen at A24 'The Witch' Los Angeles Special Screening at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for A24/AP Images)
Anya Taylor Joy
Burberry Show - London Fashion Week 2016. Anya Taylor-Joy attending the Burberry Fashion Show at 'Makers House', 1 Manette Street, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2016. See PA story CONSUMER Fashion. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:28695738
Anya Taylor-Joy left the studios after her appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” in New York City on Tuesday wearing a bold cutout dress.

The actress wore a black dress by PatBo with a pearl neckline and side cutouts adorned with rings accented with pearls.

Anya Taylor-Joy is seen on Nov. 15 in New York City.
Anya Taylor-Joy is seen on Nov. 15 in New York City. GC Images

She accessorized the look with a pair of diamond stud earrings and classic black heels by Christian Louboutin.

Taylor-Joy worked with stylist Ryan Hastings, who has been working with Taylor-Joy throughout the ongoing promotional tour for her new movie, “The Menu.” He’s dressed the actress in brands including Dior, Alexander McQueen and Christian Louboutin. Taylor-Joy is a global brand ambassador for Dior.

For makeup, Taylor-Joy went with a glossy pink lip, a touch of blush and a hint of mascara. She had the front of her hair slicked down to one side while the rest was straight.

During her segment on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Taylor-Joy discussed her role in “The Menu,” and notably, her costar Nicholas Hoult’s eating habits for multiple takes. The actress revealed that Hoult “ate the weight of a small whale” in bread while filming, committing to really eating for every attempted scene.

Anya Taylor-Joy is seen on Nov. 15 in New York City.
Anya Taylor-Joy is seen on Nov. 15 in New York City. GC Images

Taylor-Joy and Hoult recently attended the New York premiere of “The Menu” on Monday, with both stars wearing Dior. She selected an embroidered dress with a crinoline skirt and fishnet-style sleeves, while he wore a beige cashmere double-breasted bar coat, a beige silk shirt, a white embroidered tank top, light green wool and cashmere striped twill flare pants.

“The Menu” will be released in theaters on Friday.

