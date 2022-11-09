×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ferragamo’s Gobbetti Touts Davis’ Designs

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let’s Not Forget the Fashion Designers

Anya Taylor-Joy Lights Up the Red Carpet in Electric Blue Latex Alexander McQueen Dress for ‘The Menu’ Premiere

The actress stars in the movie alongside Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the UK Premiere of "The Menu" at BFI Southbank on November 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
59th BFI London Film Festival - BFI Awards. Anya Taylor-Joy attending the BFI London Film Festival awards at Banqueting House in London. Picture date: Saturday October 17, 2015. See PA story SHOWBIZ LFF. Photo credit should read: Matt Crossick/PA Wire URN:24461161
Anya Taylor-Joy seen at A24 'The Witch' Los Angeles Special Screening at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for A24/AP Images)
Anya Taylor Joy
Burberry Show - London Fashion Week 2016. Anya Taylor-Joy attending the Burberry Fashion Show at 'Makers House', 1 Manette Street, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2016. See PA story CONSUMER Fashion. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:28695738
View ALL 46 Photos

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of her new film “The Menu” on Wednesday wearing an electric blue latex dress by Alexander McQueen.

To celebrate her new movie, where she stars opposite Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult, the actress had on a silhouette with an asymmetrical high-low skirt and matching latex opera gloves.

She wore a single diamond bracelet over her wrist on one hand. She completed the look with a pair of black stiletto heels from Christian Louboutin.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the UK Premiere of "The Menu" at BFI Southbank on November 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the UK Premiere of “The Menu” on Nov. 9 in London. Dave Benett/WireImage

For makeup, Taylor-Joy went for an evening-ready look, including a soft pink lip, a hint of blush and dramatic eye makeup, including smokey eye shadow and mascara. She had her blond tresses parted to one side and done with voluminous waves at the ends.

Related Galleries

The actress was accompanied by Hoult, who wore a burgundy blazer, pink shirt and black tie while sporting a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch.

In October, Taylor-Joy and Hoult both starred in an ad campaign for Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso collection. The campaign was based on the Butterfly Effect and featured elements of nature as the two separately modeled the brand’s Reverso watch. Taylor-Joy was announced as a brand ambassador for the luxury watch brand in September.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult attend the UK Premiere of "The Menu" at BFI Southbank on November 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the U.K. premiere of “The Menu” on Nov. 9 in London. Dave Benett/WireImage

It has been a busy year for Taylor-Joy. This fall, she also starred in “Amsterdam” alongside Christian Bale, John David Washington and Mike Myers. She also completed voice-over work as Princess Peach in the upcoming “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

“The Menu” is a black comedy-horror film directed by Mark Mylod, who is known for his work on the television series “Game of Thrones” and “Shameless.” The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Judith Light and John Leguizamo. The movie debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and will be released in the United States on Nov. 18.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Electric Blue Dress at 'The Menu' Premiere

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad