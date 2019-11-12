COFFEE CHIC: A.P.C. is branching out into coffee.

Following the footsteps of Maison Kitsuné and Jacquemus — who have both opened restaurants in Paris this year — the ready-to-wear brand is the latest label to add hospitality to its range.

From Nov. 20 to Jan. 31, A.P.C. will take over the Galerie Joyce near the Palais-Royal garden in the 1st arrondissement of Paris where it will install a pop-up coffee shop.

All the drinks on the menu will be made with the brand’s own blend of beans, the Moka, which will also be available to purchase on site.

“There won’t be a choice. Having a choice makes you worry,” A.P.C. founder and creative director Jean Touitou said in a statement. “Not having one creates a kind of peace of mind. I like to trust others and I would like others to trust us for the choice of this coffee origin.” The designer also came up with a capsule collection sold at the pop-up coffee shop, featuring a T-shirt, a tote bag and a thermos bearing the Café A.P.C. logo, made up of the word “CAFE” with its “A” turned upside down. The space will also host events: From Jan. 8, visitors of the Café A.P.C. will be able to take in an exhibition of the brand’s archives by Jessica Ogden.