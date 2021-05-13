Apparis will open its first flagship store in NoLIta on Saturday.

The 450-square-foot shop at 27 Prince Street in New York will feature Apparis’ new spring 2021 styles including organic cotton loungewear basis such as cropped tanks, T-shirts and sweatshirts, along with sweatshirts and sweatpants. It will also carry vegan silk dresses, skirts, pants and tops, outerwear and vegan leather ready-to-wear such as shorts, joggers and dresses. A collection of vegan cashmere will be offered in a new palette of pastel colors for spring.

The store will also carry ombre cotton T-shirts, cropped sweatshirts and sweatshirts, along with ombre silk maxidress, skirt and a silk scarf.

Blankets and candles, which were launched last year during the pandemic, will also be available.

Retail prices range from $24 to $395.

The Apparis boutique, which will be a permanent location, is designed in a monochrome paradise green on both the outside and the inside. The shop plans monthly activations and in-store events.

This month marks the fifth anniversary of Apparis. The brand was ignited when years ago they sold out of a local pop-up in Williamsburg, N.Y., and the founders Lauren Nouchi and Amelie Brick saw customers scooping up their signature faux fur in bold colors.

For the opening weekend and hot summer days, the retailer will be giving out Apparis-brand popsicles. The company will also be partnering with Soho Garden Bodega at 40 Prince Street, where custom Apparis totes will be handed out to shoppers.

