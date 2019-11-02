What to Expect from Apple TV+, Apple's New Streaming Service

Apple released its long-awaited Apple TV+ streaming service Friday, complete with a number of shows featuring today’s biggest stars. The streaming service joins a busy — and growing — space that’s occupied by the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, and will later see the release of services like Disney+ and HBO Max.

From how to access the streaming service to the original TV shows, here is what you can expect from Apple TV+.

How do you access Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available through Apple’s TV app, which is pre-installed on Apple products. The streaming service is also available on Apple’s web site. Up to six family members can share one subscription.

It will be available in 100 countries and regions.

What original T.V. shows are available on Apple TV+?

Apple chief executive office Tim Cook revealed roughly 14 original TV shows at a press conference Sept. 10 that will be available through Apple TV+, including “The Morning Show,” starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell and a series focused on mental health created by Oprah Winfrey, who is working with Prince Harry for the project.

The streaming service also offers “See” a dystopian drama set 600 years in the future that stars Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard and Archie Madekwe.

Apple TV+ also offers “Dickinson,” a dark comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson, space drama “For All Mankind” starring Joel Kinnaman and an “Oprah’s Book Club” talk show, among others.

How much is an Apple TV+ subscription?

Apple is offering a seven-day free trial for Apple TV+, then the subscription is $4.99 a month. The company is also offering a one-year free subscription to customers who purchased an Apple product — including an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV — after Sept. 10, 2019, according to Apple.

The Apple Music Student Plan also will come with free access to original shows and movies on Apple TV+.

What if you don’t have an Apple device?

Without an Apple device, Apple TV+ can be accessed through select Samsung smart TVs. Apple also has plans to make the streaming service available on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and Vizio platforms.

