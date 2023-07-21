Apple TV’s Fashion Series, Donahoe’s Nike Pay

IN FASHION: While Hollywood productions have largely come to a grinding halt with actors and screenwriters striking shoulder-to-shoulder, Apple TV+ is planning to roll out a 10-part family drama about an iconic French fashion house.

Perhaps taking a page from Max’s “Succession,” which racked up 2.9 million finale viewers, the yet-to-be-released “La Maison” will revolve around a family dynasty that runs a contemporary luxury fashion house and the lives of powerful families. The premise of that may sound a little familiar to industry types, but the storyline is fictitious.

The hourlong episodes will be headlined by César Award winners Carole Bouquet for “En thérapie,” Zita Hanrot for “Fatima,” Pierre Deladonchamps for “Stranger by the Lake,” and Antoine Reinartz for “Anatomy of a Fall.” César Award nominees are also in abundance in the project including Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar, Anne Consigny, Florence Loiret Caille and Ji-Min Park.

The behind-the-scenes show hinges on a scandal that is set off by a viral video featuring the company’s lead designer, Wilson’s Vincent LeDu, whose exit leaves his family in the lurch. Enter LeDu’s former assistant Perle Foster (who is portrayed by Casar) who sidles up to an emerging designer to recreate and rescue the century-old Masion LeDu, while returning the namesake family to the upper echelons of the fashion landscape.

“La Maison” was developed by showrunners José Caltagirone and Valentine Milville, and is based on an idea by executive producer Alex Berger. The series is being directed by award-winning filmmakers Fabrice Gobert of “The Returned” and Daniel Grou, who is known as “Podz” and worked on “Lupin.” Shooting in France Thursday, Grou was unavailable to discuss “La Maison,” according to his agent Nathalie Brunet.

While designers and major brands have been busy churning out content, fashion-centric related entertainment has reeled in viewers for years. Millions have and continue to tune into series like “Emily in Paris,” “Sex and the City,” “Halston,” “And Just Like That,” “Project Runway,” and “Queer Eye,” among others, as well as feature films like “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Clueless.” The global appeal of fashion is clear, given the more than $326.7 million that “The Devil Wears Prada” grossed at the box office, well above its budget of $41 million.

One of the few dozen independent films that will continue to be shot during the ongoing strike is “Mother May.” Anne Hathaway, who played a bumbling fashion magazine assistant opposite Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada,” is gearing up for a bit of a role reversal. In the David Lowery-directed “Mother Mary,” Hathaway portrays a pop star involved with an iconic fashion designer. It was written by Charli XCX and Jack Antanoff.

Meanwhile, former fashion designer and now acclaimed author Douglas Stuart is contributing to the fashion film sector. His Booker Prize-winning debut title “Sugar Bain” is being adapted by the BBC for A24. The page-turner borrowed from his Glasgow upbringing by his alcoholic mother and her never-realized life of glamour. In an interview earlier this month, Stuart noted something that the publishing world is lacking — more books about fashion. — ROSEMARY FEITELBERG

NIKE’S PAY: John Donahoe, president and chief executive officer of Nike Inc., saw his target pay rise by 13.7 percent to $32.8 million last year, according to the company’s annual proxy statement.

That included salary of $1.5 million, incentive pay of $6.8 million and other compensation of $4 million, which was mostly made up of $3.9 million in charitable contributions made by the company to match the CEO’s own donations.

Nike CEO John Donahoe. Meron Menghistab/WWD

But the bulk of Donahoe’s pay came from stock and option awards valued at $20.5 million as of the date they were granted.

The Securities and Exchange Commission recently mandated an additional reporting method for CEO pay — compensation actually paid — which looks at how the value of his unvested shares changed over the year.

By that metric, Donahoe’s pay tallied $29.4 million, or $3.4 million below the target pay that Nike’s board envisioned for him. His “actual” pay could have been higher, but the company’s stock for the fiscal year ended May 31 fell by 11.4 percent.

While Nike remains the active powerhouse in fashion, the stock is down since he took the helm in January 2020.

According to another newly mandated data point referred to in the regulatory filing, $100 invested in Nike at the start of its 2021 fiscal year was worth $109.51 after three years — less than the $116.84 shareholder return seen by the company’s selected peer group, the Dow Jones U.S. Footwear Index.

The proxy sets the agenda for Nike’s annual meeting, which will be held on Sept. 12. — EVAN CLARK

NEW DISTRIBUTION: Lotto is about to hit the floors at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Italian soccer and tennis brand, which was purchased by brand marketer WHP Global two years ago, has signed a deal with Dick’s for the U.S.’s largest sporting goods retailer to be the brand’s anchor distributor here. The collection launches July 22 at select Dick’s stores and online and will initially include Lotto performance cleats and tennis shoes designed in Italy. The brand also sells a full line of racquet sports performance products as well as lifestyle footwear and apparel under the Lotto Life’s and Lotto Leggenda trademarks.

To coincide with the launch, Lotto has signed Sofia Huerta, a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, as a brand ambassador. As part of the deal, Huerta, who will join more than 300 Lotto-sponsored athletes globally, will appear in campaign images at Dick’s and promote the brand through social media and appearances.

U.S. soccer star Sofia Huerta has signed on to be a Lotto brand ambassador.

“I am honored to represent Lotto on and off the field,” Huerta said. “The brand is legendary and brings years of soccer history and product innovation. Their values and vision are parallel with my goals and the support they have given to grow the game of soccer aligns with my hope to leave the game better than I found it.”



Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and chief executive officer of WHP Global, added, “We’re thrilled to bring the Lotto brand to U.S. athletes in partnership with Dick’s. This breakthrough collaboration not only ensures a new generation of Lotto athletes and customers but also charts an exciting new path as we continue to grow this legendary brand around the globe.”

WHP, which also owns Joseph Abboud, Anne Klein and Bonobos, had identified the U.S. market as a key growth opportunity for the Lotto brand upon the closing of the deal. The brand, which is headquartered near Venice, was founded in 1973 and its double diamond logo has been seen on professional athletes including Grand Slam champions Martina Navratilova and Boris Becker as well as on more than 40 soccer teams and 500 athletes around the world. — JEAN E. PALMIERI

ANDERSON’S NEW BAG: Tracy Anderson is expanding her offering, partnering with VeeCollective, a Berlin-based handbag brand, to produce exclusive co-branded bags this summer.

The bag is equipped with two additional pockets for ankle weights and carries Anderson’s signature color code as a digital print on the included detachable pouch. In addition, there will be a matching Porter clutch in the same color story. There is a limited edition of 1,000 pieces.

“It’s simple: VeeCollective is my first choice, the perfect gym bag and we share the love for sustainability and great design. Which is why we are the perfect fit. I can’t wait to share the styles with my community,” said Anderson.

Lili Radu, VeeCollective cofounder, said, “We are super excited and proud to launch this exclusive collaboration with Tracy. She is an icon. Last year we already participated in one of her amazing retreats in Palm Beach and the Hamptons. Her community loved our bags. Now having this exclusive collaboration is just next level. I love the bags.”

The Porter clutch. Courtesy of Tracy Anderson

The Porter tote retailers for $295, and the Porter clutch is $210. They are available exclusively at vee-collective.com and Tracy Anderson distribution channels.

All VeeCollective bags are made using 100 percent recyclable materials from the outerwear fabric through fillings, linings and thread. It also uses vegan leathers and a biodegradable packaging concept.

As reported, last month Anderson revealed a deal for women’s activewear with Bloch, a provider of technical dance footwear. — LISA LOCKWOOD

TRAVELERS’ AID: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is looking to alleviate packing stress for its hotel guests through a new partnership.

The hotel chain is joining forces with Anthropologie to select an accessories collection, called “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!,” that includes handbags, belts and sunglasses, which launches on Aug. 1. Hotel guests will be able to borrow any item from the collection on a complimentary basis throughout their stay.

“Kimpton is known for its thoughtful perks and unique personal touches that enhance the guest experience and leave lasting impressions,” said Kathleen Reidenbach, senior vice president of marketing and commercial for IHG Luxury & Lifestyle Americas, the parent company of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. “Similarly, Anthropologie focuses on meeting consumers’ evolving seasonal and style preferences, so partnering with a like-minded brand that’s also invested in encouraging full self-expression is a perfect way for us to connect with new audiences and evolve our core ‘Forgot It? We’ve Got It! program.’”

A campaign image from Anthropologie and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ collection. Courtesy of Anthropologie

The partnership is kicking off with a summer edit of the collection, with Anthropologie accessories pieces such as a woven leather shoulder bag, tinted aviator sunglasses and a buckle shoulder bag, among others.

The Anthropologie collection will be available at 19 Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants locations throughout the U.S., including in San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and Nashville, Tennessee, among others.

“At Anthropologie, we are all about being there for our community wherever they are, and having the ability to reach both new and existing customers at Kimpton’s properties across the country is incredibly intriguing,” said Barbra Sainsurin, executive director of brand marketing at Anthropologie. “Similar to how we pride ourselves on anticipating our customers’ needs season over season, we appreciate Kimpton’s proactive approach to supporting their guests, and we can’t wait to see how they all engage with our Anthropologie products.”

Hotel guests can access the collection through the hotel’s Anthropologie virtual storefront and have the option of purchasing the pieces to take home with them. — LAYLA ILCHI

FORE A CAUSE: American Eagle Outfitters landed on the fairway again.

The retailer and its AEO Foundation hosted the 14th annual AEO Foundation Golf Outing at the Valley Brook Country Club in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, raising an all-time high of $900,000.

The event supports the Community Grants program, which helps fund nonprofits aimed at educating and empowering teenagers and young adults in areas where the Pittsburgh-based retailer has an office or distribution center, including its hometown, New York City; San Francisco; Hazleton, Pennsylvania; Ottawa and Mississauga, Ontario.

This year, the event also put a spotlight on the recently created Aerie Real Foundation, which grew out of American Eagle’s sister brand and looks to build confidence in women, foster inclusive community and protect the planet.

Aly Raisman, Olympic gymnast, advocate and #AerieREAL Role Model, was on hand to present a $100,000 Signature Grant to Special Olympics International at the event.

“Being an #AerieREAL brand partner has been so empowering for me,” Raisman said. “Over the years, I’ve seen a transformation within myself as I continue to work on body acceptance, speaking my truth and being my authentic self, which is an ongoing journey. I’m proud to join Aerie in support of Special Olympics to help create a community that fosters inclusion and inspires fellow athletes to celebrate their unique abilities.”

Krissy Bobrzynski, Special Olympics Pennsylvania athlete; Aly Raisman, Olympic gymnast and advocate; Tommy Kreutzer, Special Olympics Pennsylvania athlete, and Stacey McCormick, Aerie chief marketing officer. Catherine Acevedo

And Stacey McCormick, Aerie’s chief marketing officer, added, “In our mission to support confidence and inclusion in the Aerie Community, we are proud to partner with Special Olympics year after year and help empower a new generation of athletes.”

Aerie’s foundation was founded in October and has already awarded more than $630,000 to groups such as the National Eating Disorders Association Delivering Good, Period. and Free the Girls. — E.C.