Judging by the new Apple Watch straps by Hermés, it would seem fashion and tech still mix.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech company and the luxury brand continue their three-year long relationship with new watchbands for the Series 4 smartwatch. Revealed in September, the new device arrived with options for exclusive watchfaces that shift colors according to the movement of the minute hand, and Hermés created color-blocked straps designed to work with the new dials.

On Monday, the companies expanded the collection to include two more styles in a new color way for the winter season.

The 40mm Amber/Capucine/Rose Azalée Swift Leather Double Tour features a winding band that wraps around the wrist twice and sells for $489 on Apple’s site. The 44mm Single Tour — read: single wrap — version retails for $339. At their essence, the colors read as red, pink and yellow, but are showcased in mature, yet vibrant tones.

The styling lines up with the overall spirit of the companies’ relationship. On its site, Apple described it as “a partnership based on parallel thinking, singular vision and mutual regard.” This fusion of tech and fashion calls to mind themes of timeliness and timelessness — which is rather fitting when it comes to smartwatches.