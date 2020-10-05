GLAM AT HOME: Luxury footwear label Aquazzura is expanding into the world of interiors.

The Florence-based brand, founded by Edgardo Osorio, who designs Aquazzura’s shoe collections, is introducing the Aquazzura Casa home collection.

The line, to be officially unveiled in April during Milan Design Week, will make its debut with a tableware collection that will be sold at Aquazzura’s online shop, as well as at selected retailers.

For its foray into the homeware business, the company has tapped Fiona Leahy as creative director of the Aquazzura Casa line.

Founder of her eponymous design line, the Irish-born Leahy is well known in the industry thanks to her collaborations with celebrities and brands, including Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin, Stella McCartney and Aquazzura itself, for which she has designed parties, events and dressed windows and dinner tables.

“I feel extremely excited and honored to join Aquazzura Casa as creative director. I’ve enjoyed designing many beautiful events with Aquazzura and it’s long been a dream of mine to make these tablescapes accessible and available to buy,” Leahy said. “I look forward to embracing the brand’s values and harnessing my passion for home and lifestyle in this wonderful new venture.”

“Her visionary approach on colors and materials, as well as her expertise in creating beautiful tablescaping as art form provides a unique direction for our home collection,” said Osorio, commenting Leahy’s appointment. “Having collaborated together on numerous occasions, Fiona has always brought my vision to life effortlessly and, through her imaginative force, brings a beautiful narrative to the Aquazzura Casa collection.”

Osorio first approached the world of interiors in 2017, when Aquazzura teamed with British home decor label de Gournay on the creation of a special wallpaper and a matching limited-edition shoe capsule presented with an event at Milan Design Week.