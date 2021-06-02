Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is teaming up with luxury Italian footwear brand Aquazzura to provide a collection of limited-edition, in-suite slippers for guests.

For a limited time, Aquazzura for Mandarin Oriental slippers will be available in the closets of select suites throughout the Mandarin Oriental global portfolio. Each pair is designed by Edgardo Osorio and comes in a classic striped pattern designed for women, men and children. There is black-and-white for men, aqua green and white for women and saffron and white for children. The men’s and women’s slippers have a traditional tassel, while the children’s slippers feature a pom-pom. The slippers are presented in a linen dust bag, and are meant to be used in-suite, at home and future destinations.

“I’ve always loved to stay at Mandarin Oriental, it feels like a home away from home for someone like me who travels for nine months of the year,” Osorio said. “For this reason, I wanted to create something that felt like home; refined slippers with stunning graphic elements and a touch of Aquazzura, our iconic stripes.”

“We are delighted to partner with Aquazzura, who has created this distinctive slipper collection exclusively for Mandarin Oriental,” said Kristin Ruble, group vice president of brand and experience marketing for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. “This unique partnership will provide guests with a memorable, stylish and easily transportable memento of their stay that can be enjoyed wherever their travels may lead.”

Aquazurra’s collections are sold in more than 300 retailers in 58 countries, online at aquazzura.com and at flagship boutiques in Florence, London, New York, Miami, Doha, Dubai, Milan, São Paulo and Capri.

