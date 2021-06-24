INSTA SHOPPING MAKEOVERS: Augmented-reality-powered makeup try-ons are being introduced to Instagram Shopping, as part of ’s partnership with L’Oréal and its ModiFace augmented reality and artificial intelligence company.

Spark AR, ’s AR platform, and ModiFace are providing the technology for the AR makeup experiences being created by ModiFace for Instagram Shops. (Instagram is owned by Facebook.)

Launched last summer, Instagram Shopping acts like a marketplace, where people can check out a variety of merchants. With the new technology it will be possible to navigate to a brand’s Instagram page, find a product, then virtually try it on before buying.

The first L’Oréal-owned brands to offer AR try-ons for their lipstick are: Nyx Professional Makeup, Urban Decay, Maybelline New York and Lancôme. Other brands from L’Oréal and more makeup categories will launch next.

“In an age where social commerce is becoming increasingly important for consumers, this new step in our collaboration with Facebook will contribute to make shopping for beauty products on Instagram more convenient, easy and fun,” said Parham Aarabi, chief executive officer and cofounder of ModiFace.

“AR Try On is an exciting new foray within Facebook that’s already helping people shop online with more confidence,” said Sue Young, head of Spark AR at Facebook. “Through this new integration with L’Oréal, shoppers can expect a more personal shopping experience from even more of the brands they love, right where they’re already finding beauty inspiration: on Instagram.”

Facebook is also to integrate ModiFace AR try-on into new advertising formats found on the Facebook application.

L’Oréal unveiled its long-term partnership with Facebook in August 2018.

