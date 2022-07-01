×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giambattista Valli Reflects on a Decade in Haute Couture

Fashion

Iris van Herpen on Couture, the Metaverse and Making Dresses From Algae

Fashion

Botter Wins 2022 ANDAM Fashion Award

Ariana DeBose Talks Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The Oscar-winning actress talked about ways to take action against the Supreme Court’s ruling last week.

Actress Ariana DeBose wears boss little
Actress Ariana DeBose attends the premiere
Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars
Ariana DeBose attends The Metropolitan Museum
Ariana DeBose
View ALL 18 Photos

Ariana DeBose appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Thursday night to promote the fourth season of HBO’s “Westworld.” But it was her remarks on the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade that stood out the most to viewers.

The Oscar-winning actress took a moment during her segment on the late-night show to express her disappointment at the Supreme Court overturning the almost 50-year-old ruling, which eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion. She spoke about ways to take action against the ruling and what the ruling’s implications have on the LGBTQ community.

“We can talk a lot about how the Supreme Court has just waged war on women’s reproductive rights, but the reality is [Supreme Court Justice] Clarence Thomas was very clear on what his plan is,” she said. “He’s not just coming for women. They already came for voting rights, they’re going to continue, but they’re coming for marriage equality. And quite frankly, they’ll probably come for adoption rights by same-sex couples. So this is the time to get in the fight and it starts on a local level, so find ways to get involved.”

Related Galleries

DeBose talked about ways she will be supporting her local community in taking action against the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The “West Side Story” actress also spoke about her recent Oscar win, reflecting on the history-making moment. Debose is the first Afro-Latina and LGBTQ actress to win an Oscar for best supporting actress.

“It was really surreal,” she sad. “I really just wanted to cry, but that’s not the moment you cry. You get up, you’ve got to walk and you’ve got to say something. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh this is the time to say what you want to say,’ and that’s what I wanted to say — that there’s a place for us. And it’s such a point of joy for me right now because we’ve got to hold on to our joy, people. I was just so grateful. I never expected to be standing in the same spot Julia Roberts stood, you know what I mean? Denzel Washington stood there. It was something that was really cool.”

Actress Ariana DeBose wears boss little black dress and silver sandals with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon during the Singing Whisper Challenge on Thursday, June 30, 2022, jimmy choo silver sandals
Ariana DeBose wears Boss and host Jimmy Fallon are seen during the “Singing Whisper Challenge” on Thursday. Todd Owyoung/NBC

For the appearance on the lshow, DeBose wore an oversize black Boss blazer jacket paired with silver Jimmy Choo heels. DeBose also wore Boss when she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards last month. The actress walked the red carpet wearing a custom black sequined dress from the designer brand.

 

READ MORE HERE: 

PHOTOS: See Ariana DeBose’s Style Through the Years

A Closer Look at Ariana DeBose’s Standout Tony Awards Looks 

Zadrian Smith Reflects on Ariana DeBose’s Landmark Oscars Win and Valentino Pantsuit 

Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston Talk Ariana DeBose’s ‘Classic Americana’ Style 

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Ariana DeBose Talks Overturning Roe V.

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad