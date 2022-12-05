×
Ariana DeBose Gets Regal in Ruched Purple Dress at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

The actress joined fellow celebrities in celebrating this year's Kennedy Center honorees.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Ariana DeBose attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Ariana DeBose attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on Sunday in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Ariana DeBose attended the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, wearing a regal purple dress.

For the annual ceremony, the Oscar-winning actress wore a bright purple dress with an open upper back, a ruched bust and ruched detailing on the top of the skirt designed by Rasario. She accessorized the look with jewelry, including a diamond necklace, diamond earrings and two diamond rings. She finished the look with a pair of anthracite open-toe strappy heels.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Ariana DeBose attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Ariana DeBose attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center. Getty Images

DeBose worked with the stylist duo of Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston. The duo recently styled her in a black Tony Ward dress for the White House state dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron. They have also worked with Phil Dunster, Emily Carey and Jane Krakowski.

For makeup, DeBose worked with Andréa Tiller, who gave the actress an evening-ready look with a matte lip, highlighter on her cheeks, mascara and lilac eye shadow. For hair, DeBose had it parted to one side and done in a coiffed updo.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Ariana DeBose attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Ariana DeBose attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. Getty Images

It’s been a big year for DeBose. In March, she made history as the first openly queer Afro-Latina to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake.

Following this historic win, in the summer, the actress hosted the Tony Awards. For DeBose, hosting the Tonys was a return to her Broadway roots. The actress was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Disco Donna in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.”

The annual Kennedy Center Honors celebrate creatives who have made an impact on the American cultural landscape. This year’s honorees included George Clooney, Tania León, U2, Amy Grant and Gladys Knight. This year marks the 45th annual event, with CBS planning to broadcast the ceremony on Dec. 28.

