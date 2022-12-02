Ariana DeBose Graces the White House in Black Dress at State Dinner

Ariana DeBose arrived at the White House for a state dinner on Thursday, wearing her spin on a classic black evening dress.

In honor of the dinner for French president Emmanuel Macron, the actress wore a floor-length black dress with an asymmetrical neckline, with one strap of the neckline in a sequin yellow fabric. The dress also had a thigh-high slit.

DeBose coordinated the dress with a pair of black open-toe strappy sandals. She finished accessorizing with a minimalist black evening clutch and jewelry from Bulgari, including a pair of earrings and a bracelet.

Ariana DeBose and Henry Munoz III arrive for the White House state dinner. AFP via Getty Images

DeBose’s dress is from Tony Ward’s spring 2023 collection. Tony Ward has become a regular favorite of celebrities, including Carrie Underwood and Mary J. Blige.

To create her look, DeBose worked with stylists Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston. The duo has also worked with Phil Dunster, Emily Carey and Jane Krakowski.

For makeup, DeBose worked with Andréa Tiller, who gave the actress an approachable evening look with a coral pink matte lip, a light amount of blush, mascara and a touch of silver eye shadow. For hair, DeBose worked with Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, who coiffed the actress’s highlighted hair into a sleek pixie cut.

DeBose made history at this year’s Academy Awards when she became the first openly queer Afro-Latina to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story.”

DeBose is currently in production for a new horror movie, “House of Spoils,” where she will star opposite Barbie Ferreira of “Euphoria” fame.

The White House state dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron marked the first state dinner of Biden’s presidency. The event was attended by many officials and policy staffers interested in building relations with France.