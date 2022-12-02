×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Demna Apologizes for Ad Campaign Depicting Children

Business

Farfetch Outlook Sends Stock Down 34.9%

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Picks Date for 2024 Cruise Show

Ariana DeBose Graces the White House in Black Dress at State Dinner

The actress joined fellow celebrities, diplomats and politicians for a state dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Actress Ariana DeBose and Henry Munoz III arrives for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Ariana DeBose and Henry Munoz III arrive for the White House state dinner for French president Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday in Washington. Getty Images

Ariana DeBose arrived at the White House for a state dinner on Thursday, wearing her spin on a classic black evening dress.

In honor of the dinner for French president Emmanuel Macron, the actress wore a floor-length black dress with an asymmetrical neckline, with one strap of the neckline in a sequin yellow fabric. The dress also had a thigh-high slit.

DeBose coordinated the dress with a pair of black open-toe strappy sandals. She finished accessorizing with a minimalist black evening clutch and jewelry from Bulgari, including a pair of earrings and a bracelet.

Related Galleries

US actress Ariana DeBose (L) and US activist Henry Munoz III arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Ariana DeBose and Henry Munoz III arrive for the White House state dinner. AFP via Getty Images

DeBose’s dress is from Tony Ward’s spring 2023 collection. Tony Ward has become a regular favorite of celebrities, including Carrie Underwood and Mary J. Blige.

To create her look, DeBose worked with stylists Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston. The duo has also worked with Phil Dunster, Emily Carey and Jane Krakowski.

For makeup, DeBose worked with Andréa Tiller, who gave the actress an approachable evening look with a coral pink matte lip, a light amount of blush, mascara and a touch of silver eye shadow. For hair, DeBose worked with Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, who coiffed the actress’s highlighted hair into a sleek pixie cut.

US actress Ariana DeBose and Henry Munoz III arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Ariana DeBose and Henry Munoz III arrive for the White House state dinner. AFP via Getty Images

DeBose made history at this year’s Academy Awards when she became the first openly queer Afro-Latina to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story.”

DeBose is currently in production for a new horror movie, “House of Spoils,” where she will star opposite Barbie Ferreira of “Euphoria” fame.

The White House state dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron marked the first state dinner of Biden’s presidency. The event was attended by many officials and policy staffers interested in building relations with France.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Hot Summer Bags

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ariana DeBose Wears Tony Ward to White House State Dinner

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad