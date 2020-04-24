Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and The Rolling Stones are among the Universal Music Group artists releasing washable, reusable, cloth face masks as part of the music company’s “We’ve Got You Covered” initiative.

Available now at wegotyoucoverednow.com and costing $15 each, all net proceeds will go toward charities that include MusiCares and Help Musicians, which are working to support the music community affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The “We’ve Got You Covered” initiative was kicked off after UMG began offering face masks to its employees.

“I’m humbled and grateful to work with artists and partners who are passionate and driven to deliver a program that supports those that need it most during this unprecedented time,” shared Mat Vlasic, chief executive officer of Bravado, UMG’s merchandise and brand management company. “This initiative will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work from everyone here at Bravado and UMG, along with our artists across the globe.”