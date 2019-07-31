Lollapalooza kicks off on Thursday in Chicago’s Grant Park, featuring more than 170 performances on eight stages, with headline acts including Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, The Chainsmokers and J Balvin.

With hundreds of thousands of festivalgoers expected at the four-day event, the city has stepped up security following the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting in California on Sunday.

“We are vigorously and aggressively reaching out, planning to draw on federal resources to make sure there are no incidents here in Chicago,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot was quoted as saying to reporters on Monday.

In a statement, Rich Guidice, executive director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communication, said public safety is the priority.

“Lollapalooza is a world-class event that draws music fans from around the world to enjoy performances against the backdrop of our world-class skyline,” Guidice said. “The city works year-round with the organizers to plan and prepare for the safety and security of attendees, performers and staff at the festival while ensuring a fun and memorable experience.”