Ariana Grande may have passed on the Grammys red carpet this year — but the “Thank U, Next” singer wasn’t going to pass up on a red-carpet-level fashion moment.

Grande, who made headlines last week with the news that she would not be performing at — or even attending — the 2019 Grammy Awards, took to social media to show off what she would have been wearing to the Grammys: a custom blue Zac Posen ballgown.

Grande, who has 144 million followers on Instagram and 60.7 million on Twitter, posed for a series of pictures on her accounts wearing the icy blue Cinderella-esque dress. The first picture captioned: “when @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn’t matter if you’re singing or not 🌫…. thank u 🖤.”

The move is a notable one from the fashion front. Creating custom looks for a celebrity to wear on the red carpet is a costly affair for a designer and also, a calculated risk. The right look on the right person at the right moment could spell fame, or perhaps even an “iconic” moment. The wrong look, forgotten or critically panned. Posen himself took turns thanking Grande on his account.

Grande opted out of attending the Grammys because of disagreements she had with the producers over what songs she could perform. The singer wanted to perform music from her newest album, “Thank U, Next,” which was just released on Friday, while the producers wanted her to perform music from her previous album “Sweetener.”

mhmmm here it is ! “too late for her to pull something together……” pic.twitter.com/YwuBOUkZjr — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

Regardless of these disputes, Grande went on to win her first ever Grammy Award tonight for Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sweetener.” She was nominated alongside Taylor Swift, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

