Thank you for the obvious teasers: It looks like Ariana Grande is the next face of Givenchy.

While the French fashion house hasn’t officially confirmed her appointment, it posted a series of videos and photos on its Instagram account featuring a woman in silhouette flipping her high ponytail, stating in the captions more information would be revealed on Friday. The singer and Givenchy’s designer Clare Waight Keller posted the same teasers. Grande’s featured the Givenchy logo at the end.

Grande hasn’t yet commented on the images, though commenters on Instagram seemed divided about her fronting the heritage brand.

The development comes at a busy time for the singer, who is on her Sweetener World Tour and recently headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last month.

In April, Grande also put wheels in motion for a beauty line by trademarking the title “Ariana Grande Thank U, Next,” which was filed for a number of beauty products, including fragrances, body lotions, bath gels and body scrubs, among others. She also has a line of mass market fragrances sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty.

