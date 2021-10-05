Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani Top Google’s Most Searched Celebrity Engagement Rings

Among the many celebrity engagements in the last year, it should be no surprise Ariana Grande nabs the top spot.

According to a report by Google that looks at engagement search trends in the last year, the singer’s custom ring by her now-husband Dalton Gomez raked in the most searches.

With more than 269 million Instagram followers, Grande’s photos from her wedding to the Los Angeles-based real estate agent accrued nearly 27 million likes, making it the most liked celebrity Instagram post to date. She is also the second most followed female on the platform behind Kylie Jenner.

Gomez worked with jeweler Jack Solow of Solow & Co. to put together the unique ring that included an oval diamond at an angle next to a small, delicate pearl, which is reportedly from a tiepin that once belonged to Grande’s grandfather.

A closer look at Ariana Grande ’s engagement ring. Ariana Grande/Instagram

The couple revealed their engagement last December after 11 months of dating. The two were married in a private ceremony in Montecito, Calif., in May, with Grande wearing a custom dress by Vera Wang.

Following Grande is her “The Voice” costar Gwen Stefani. The singer and Blake Shelton, who also coaches on the hit singing competition series, got engaged last October, after nearly five years together.

The country singer proposed to Stefani with a square diamond ring with two smaller diamonds on either side. Jewelers reportedly estimate the sparkler to be anywhere from 6 to 9 carats and for it to be worth around $500,000.

The two wed in July at the Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, where Stefani wore two custom wedding dresses also by Vera Wang, including a white silk georgette gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a white strapless minidress with a ruffled tulle skirt.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the third spot on the list. The football player proposed to his high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews in September 2020. The ring featured a massive emerald-cut diamond that reportedly could be as large as 10 carats.

A closer look at Patrick Mahomes’ engagement ring for Brittany Matthews. Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

A few weeks later, the couple revealed they were having their first child together. In February, they welcomed a baby girl named Sterling Skye, less than two weeks after Mahomes and the Chiefs played in the 2021 Super Bowl (where they lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Jennifer Lopez came in fourth place on Google’s ranking. In March 2019, her then-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez proposed to her in the Bahamas after two years of dating. The ring was an emerald-cut stone, thought to be anywhere from 10 to 20 carats and reportedly worth up to $5 million.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez ’s ring from her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in March 2019. Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The two planned for a wedding in 2020 but had to keep postponing it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April this year, they revealed they had called off their engagement and went their separate ways. A few weeks later, Lopez started dating Ben Affleck, whom she dated and was engaged to from 2002 to 2004.

Beyoncé rounds out the list in the fifth spot, with her Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring from Jay-Z. The sparkler is reportedly about 24 carats and worth around $6 million.

Though not much is known about their nearly two decade relationship, which the two have kept very private over the years, the couple wed without publicity in April 2008.

