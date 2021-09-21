×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier See a Bright Future Ahead

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Business

Expectations Run High Ahead of Milan Fashion Week

A Closer Look at Ariana Grande’s Hot Pink Cowgirl Outfit at ‘The Voice’ Premiere

The singer joined the coaching panel for the singing competition’s 21st season.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande in Prabal Gurung Mimi Cuttrell/Instagram

Ariana Grande has arrived at “The Voice.”

The singer wore a hot pink cowgirl-inspired look by Prabal Gurung for the premiere of the popular singing competition’s 21st season, joining the coaching panel alongside singers Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Grande’s outfit was from the Nepalese designer’s fall 2021 collection, and the singer topped it off with a cowboy straw hat from Gladys Tamez Millinery and a long layered pearl necklace and embellished hoop stud earrings by Candy Ice jewelry. She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell, who also works closely with stars such as Madelyn Cline, Normani and Gigi Hadid.

During the premiere, all four coaches kicked off the season by singing a mash-up of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” and Sam & Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Coming” together on stage.

It was announced in March that Grande would join “The Voice,” which is broadcast by NBC.

This year marks an eventful one for the singer, who recently announced she was launching her own beauty line called REM Beauty and married real estate agent Dalton Gomez wearing a custom Vera Wang wedding dress in May.

Prabal Gurung also made a splash at last week’s Met Gala, walking in with his entourage that consisted of Teyana Taylor, Gemma Chan, Diane Kruger, Claire Danes, Leslie Grace, Venus Williams and Leyna Bloom, all of whom wore custom Prabal Gurung looks.

READ MORE HERE:

Ariana Grande Reveals R.E.M. Beauty Brand

Ariana Grande Launches Vegan, Cruelty-free Scent Called ‘God Is a Woman’

A Closer Look at Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress

Ariana Grande Is Releasing a Concert Film on Netflix

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ Premiere Outfit:

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad