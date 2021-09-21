A Closer Look at Ariana Grande’s Hot Pink Cowgirl Outfit at ‘The Voice’ Premiere

Ariana Grande has arrived at “The Voice.”

The singer wore a hot pink cowgirl-inspired look by Prabal Gurung for the premiere of the popular singing competition’s 21st season, joining the coaching panel alongside singers Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Grande’s outfit was from the Nepalese designer’s fall 2021 collection, and the singer topped it off with a cowboy straw hat from Gladys Tamez Millinery and a long layered pearl necklace and embellished hoop stud earrings by Candy Ice jewelry. She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell, who also works closely with stars such as Madelyn Cline, Normani and Gigi Hadid.

During the premiere, all four coaches kicked off the season by singing a mash-up of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” and Sam & Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Coming” together on stage.

It was announced in March that Grande would join “The Voice,” which is broadcast by NBC.

This year marks an eventful one for the singer, who recently announced she was launching her own beauty line called REM Beauty and married real estate agent Dalton Gomez wearing a custom Vera Wang wedding dress in May.

Prabal Gurung also made a splash at last week’s Met Gala, walking in with his entourage that consisted of Teyana Taylor, Gemma Chan, Diane Kruger, Claire Danes, Leslie Grace, Venus Williams and Leyna Bloom, all of whom wore custom Prabal Gurung looks.

