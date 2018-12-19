Seventy-two hours after Ariana Grande made an emergency run to the offices of “Saturday Night Live” to lend her ex Pete Davidson some moral support from the lobby, the songstress was considerably merrier when she was back at 30 Rock Tuesday night for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The halls were decked when the six-time Grammy nominee clowned around with a few former SNL-ers on air. Grande belted out “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” with Fallon, Horatio Sanz, Tracy Morgan and Chris Kattan, reprising an SNL skit the four former cast members used to perform.

Each embraced the yuletide spirit, wearing red Talbots’ Snowflake crewneck sweaters. While the Boston-based brand might not be the first clothing label Grande fans would expect their ponytailed pop star to wear, she did so with signature aplomb. The musician wore an oversize one as a dress, barelegged with high-heeled over-the-knee boots. The “Saturday Night Live” alums took the more New England-y route, pairing theirs with white turtlenecks. When the time came to sing “Imagine” with help from The Roots, Grande ditched the plaid scarf she’d worn while performing with the NBC jokesters. The 25-year-old glittered up her look with white nail polish and sparkly diamond earrings, necklace and rings.

While Talbots works with stylists throughout NBC Studios for its various shows — Fallon’s stylist hadn’t reached out directly to the brand for the holiday looks, a Talbots spokeswoman said. That said, last week a few plus-size Snowflake sweaters were bought in the company’s Madison Avenue store, which is a short walk from the network’s Rockefeller Center base. By Wednesday, the 500-unit retailer had nearly sold out online the sweater that retails for between $90 and $99. Many more eagle-eyed shoppers called their local stores to confirm that Grande had in effect worn Talbots on the show, the spokeswoman said.

That isn’t the only spirited Rockefeller Center show Talbots has had a role in. Talbots partnered with this season’s “Christmas Spectacular” production at Radio City Music Hall and is the official women’s fashion and footwear partner. And Grande’s snowflake style isn’t as an unlikely as it might seem. The singer-actress was the voice of “Snowflake” in the 2011 flick “Snowflake, the White Gorilla.”