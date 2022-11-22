Ariana Grande Channels ’60s Mod Inspiration for New Vanilla and Blush Fragrance Duo Collection

Ariana Grande is releasing a new fragrance collection with Ulta Beauty.

The Grammy winner posted fragrance ad teaser to her Instagram account, promoting her new fragrance, Mod.

Ariana Grande debuts her first fragrance duo with Mod, featuring two new scents.

In the video clip, Grande can be seen hopping onto a vintage-style motorcycle in two looks reminiscent of ’60s mod style, including a tunic dress, white gloves and retro hoop dangling earrings. Another look from the video showed the singer wearing a pink ensemble with a matching bandana and her hair styled into two pigtails.

The Mod collection features two scents, Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush. Mod Vanilla includes notes of dark plum, pink freesia and white praline. Mod Blush will have notes of Italian bergamot, passion fruit and dark raspberry.

The collection’s name was inspired by the modernity, freedom of expression and individuality of subculture popularized in ’60s London.

“I really wanted to do something different and exciting for my fans by launching two new fragrances at once and I so hope they love them the way my team and friends and I do,” Grande said in a statement, noting the duo was in the works over a year ago. “We have gone through many, many tester bottles over here. Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush have quickly become two of my favorites in our beautiful fragrance family and I’m counting down the days till you can smell for yourself.”

Ariana Grande debuts her first fragrance duo with Mod, featuring two new scents.

The Mod fragrance duo will be available exclusively at Ulta.com on Dec. 1 and at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide on Dec 11. The 3.4-oz eau de parfum spray will retail for $68, and the 1-oz. will retail for $48.

Grande launched her first fragrance, Ari, in 2015, followed by others including “Thank U, Next” in 2019 (named after her hit single) and the clean fragrance God Is a Woman in 2021.

She also made a venture into the beauty industry after debuting her signature makeup line R.E.M. in 2020.

The award-winning singer is also continuing her foray into music and acting, starring as Glinda the Good Witch alongside Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming movie “Wicked,” which is based on the hit Broadway show.