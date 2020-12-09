Ariana Grande Is Releasing a Concert Film on Netflix

Ariana Grande is heading to Netflix.

The Grammy-winning singer is releasing a concert movie, titled “Excuse Me, I Love You,” on the streaming service on Dec. 21. The film follows Grande in London on her 2019 “Sweetener” tour and gives a behind-the-scenes look at her life on tour.

Grande revealed the news on her Instagram on Wednesday, writing: “Releasing this as a love letter to [you] all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years.”

She goes on to thank her fans for all the support they’ve given her over the last seven years.

“Making music and doing all of this has been all I’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. Although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, I wanted to express again just how eternally thankful I am.”

“Sweetener” is Grande’s fourth studio album and includes hit songs like “God Is a Woman” and “Breathin.” She’s since released two additional albums, “Thank U Next” in 2019 and “Positions” in 2020.

A trailer for “Excuse Me, I Love You,” will be released on Wednesday.

Read more here:

Ariana Grande Has a Cinderella Moment at the 2020 Grammys

The Top 10 Trending Celebrity Style Moments of 2020

Ariana Grande Releases ‘Thank U, Next’ Fragrance

WATCH: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Looks Hold Up?