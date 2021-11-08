×
Everything to Know About Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty Brand

The makeup brand is debuting this Friday.

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: Products,
Ariana Grande for R.E.M. Beauty. Courtesy

Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity making a venture into beauty with the launch of her makeup brand, R.E.M. Beauty.

After weeks of teasing the project, the Grammy-winning singer confirmed on Sept. 10 that she was launching the beauty brand this fall. It was revealed today that the brand will be launching this Friday.

Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty brand has been two years in the making. The singer teamed with Forma Brands, the beauty incubator behind other brands like Morphe and Bad Habit, to create the makeup brand.

“R.E.M. Beauty inspires you to make every dream a reality, in both beauty and beyond,” reads a press release from the brand. “Blending otherworldly ideas with real-world innovation, we exist to empower you to explore what creativity means to you.”

The brand’s first launch — which is called Chapter 1 — includes 11 makeup products across the eyes, lip and face categories. The brand’s eye products were inspired by Grande’s signature bold eyeliner looks. It is comprised of an eyeliner marker in black; a kohl eyeliner pencil in black, white and brown; a volumizing mascara in black; a lengthening mascara in black; a six-pan eye shadow palette that comes in three colorways; two styles of false lashes, and liquid eye shadow available in 10 matte shades and 11 metallic and iridescent shades.

There are three products in the lip category: a plumping lip gloss that comes in nine colorful shades and one clear shade, a matte lipstick in six shades and a lip stain marker in four shades. The face category includes only one product: a highlighter topper in 10 shades.

While this is Grande’s first venture into cosmetics, she has been building a successful range of fragrances since 2015 with the launch of Ari. She’s since added several other fragrances to her portfolio, such as Sweet Like Candy and Moonlight, and most recently released fragrances named after her new hit songs, like “Thank U, Next” and “God Is a Woman.”

Grande joins a lengthy list of celebrities who have launched beauty brands this year. R.E.M. Beauty comes after Ellen DeGeneres’ skin care brand, called Kind Science; Jennifer Aniston’s hair care brand, called LolaVie; and Billie Eilish’s fragrance, called Eilish, among others.

R.E.M. Beauty will launch on Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. EST on the brand’s website. Products range in price from $15 to $24.

