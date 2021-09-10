Ariana Grande Reveals R.E.M. Beauty Brand

Ariana Grande is releasing her own beauty brand.

The Grammy-winning singer revealed she is launching a makeup brand, called R.E.M. Beauty on Friday in an interview with Allure magazine. Grande is creating the brand with Forma Brands, the beauty incubator behind Morphe, Morphe 2, Bad Habit and others.

The brand, which has been in the works for two years, will follow a “drop” model, with the first launch focusing on the eye category with products like a fine-point eyeliner marker, liquid eye shadow, eye glitter and mascara. She also has products lined up in the lip category.

“Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, ‘Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?’ And me being, like, ‘I don’t know’, sweating,’” Grande told Allure. “It was so hard to keep a secret for this long.”

The brand had initially been teased on Instagram, with fans discovering the R.E.M. Beauty account last month. Grande used several references for the brand’s name, including her nickname “Ari,” and a track of the same name on her album, “Sweetener.” Grande also has a fragrance under the same name.

She explained that despite the increasing number of celebrities entering the beauty space with their own brands, she wanted to create her own to offer products that she wants and needs.

“I’ve thought a lot about this, of course, because I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever,” she said. “I think that.…I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”

A release date for Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty has not yet been revealed.

