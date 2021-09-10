×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Thom Browne Has a Big Reveal for Spring 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: These Artsy Vuitton Bags Are Conversation Starters

Business

CEOs at Walmart, Macy’s, Gap, Nordstrom and Capri Look to the Future

Ariana Grande Reveals R.E.M. Beauty Brand

The Grammy-winning singer is the latest celebrity to branch into beauty with her own cosmetics.

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What
Ariana Grande at the 2020 Grammys Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ariana Grande is releasing her own beauty brand.

The Grammy-winning singer revealed she is launching a makeup brand, called R.E.M. Beauty on Friday in an interview with Allure magazine. Grande is creating the brand with Forma Brands, the beauty incubator behind Morphe, Morphe 2, Bad Habit and others.

The brand, which has been in the works for two years, will follow a “drop” model, with the first launch focusing on the eye category with products like a fine-point eyeliner marker, liquid eye shadow, eye glitter and mascara. She also has products lined up in the lip category.

“Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, ‘Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?’ And me being, like, ‘I don’t know’, sweating,’” Grande told Allure. “It was so hard to keep a secret for this long.”

Related Galleries

The brand had initially been teased on Instagram, with fans discovering the R.E.M. Beauty account last month. Grande used several references for the brand’s name, including her nickname “Ari,” and a track of the same name on her album, “Sweetener.” Grande also has a fragrance under the same name.

She explained that despite the increasing number of celebrities entering the beauty space with their own brands, she wanted to create her own to offer products that she wants and needs.

“I’ve thought a lot about this, of course, because I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever,” she said. “I think that.…I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”

A release date for Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty has not yet been revealed.

READ MORE HERE: 

Jennifer Aniston Launches Beauty Brand LolaVie 

A Closer Look at Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress 

How Law Roach Created the Venice Film Festival’s Best Fashion Moments 

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ariana Grande R.E.M. Beauty Brand: What

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad