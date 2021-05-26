Ariana Grande is giving fans a closer look at her recent wedding.

The Grammy-winning singer shared photos from her intimate ceremony with real estate developer Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday, posting several photos of her and her husband and closer details of her custom Vera Wang wedding dress.

The Vera Wang wedding dress is a lily white, silk charmeuse strapless dress with an Empire waist and a sculpted neckline. Grande paired the dress with a matching handmade, shoulder-length veil with a satin bow accent that sat atop her signature high ponytail. The wedding look was styled by Mimi Cuttrell and Grande wore pearl and diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. Gomez wore a black suit by Tom Ford.

Grande and Gomez were married in a small ceremony on May 15 at the singer’s home in Montecito, Calif. with 20 guests, according to Vogue. The couple has been dating since January 2020 and got engaged in December.

Grande’s wedding isn’t the first time the singer has worn a custom Vera Wang look. She previously wore an ethereal, screen-printed gown by the designer to the Met Gala in 2018 for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” exhibit. The gown featured images from Michelangelo’s “The Last Judgement,” which is displayed on the wall of the Sistine Chapel.

Read more here:

5 Trends From 2021 New York Bridal Fashion Week

Ones to Watch: 7 New Bridal Brands

Bridal Designers, Companies Planning for Weddings to Rebound

Christian Siriano Returns to Bridal With New Collection

WATCH: ‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks