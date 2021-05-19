Ariana Rockefeller, 38, has been signed by Marilyn Agency in New York. The equestrian and philanthropist will work on special projects within Marilyn’s talent division with a focus on campaigns and partnerships with fashion and luxury brands in the U.S.

“Ariana is elegant, beautiful and accomplished. Her classic beauty and style has a broad and untapped appeal for the image makers and leading brands of the world,” said Neil Mautone, chief executive officer of Marilyn New York. “She comes with so much credibility to the fashion industry.”

Rockefeller designed a sportswear line from 2011 to 2018 with designer Rob Younkers. She has appeared on many best-dressed lists including when she wore a long-trained gown by Elizabeth Kennedy to the 2018 Met Gala. She has served as an ambassador for Longines and has been photographed by Sam Bisso, Douglas Friedman and Gilles Bensimon.

“The fashion industry and image making has been part of my life and work for years,” said Rockefeller. “The alchemy of designer, brand and photographer is creative magic.”

Select Models in Milan will continue to represent her as well.

Mautone said he was introduced to Rockefeller through her mother agency in Milan, who said she was “someone very special.”

“We met for coffee. I was very taken and found her to be very articulate, very intelligent, very well-spoken, as well as being very grounded in the overall aspect of what modeling and fashion is. It’s an important business on a global scale, and it’s important to the U.S., and there’s opportunity now as we see trends shifting and the acceptance and gung-ho attitude to have diverse type of models with ages, color and body types,” said Mautone.

“She’s a very genuine person and has an amazing way where you’re enrolled in her good energy,” said Mautone of Rockefeller.

He said they have been talking with established American companies such as Kenneth Cole and Ralph Lauren for modeling jobs, as well as up-and-coming American designers. He said it will start with modeling, which can lead to multiple channels such as ambassadorships, spokeswoman and products.

Established in 1985, Marilyn Agency opened its men’s division in 1992 and founded Marilyn Model Management in New York in 1997. Today the agency represents such models as Claudia Schiffer, Bar Refaeli, Julia Stegner and Debra Shaw, as well as Alex Lundqvist, Nils Butler, and Erik van Gils, among others.

Rockefeller’s paternal grandfather was the late David Rockefeller. She is a trustee of her grandfather’s foundation, The David Rockefeller Fund, a board member of God’s Love We Deliver, and an advocate for equine welfare.