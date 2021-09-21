×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier See a Bright Future Ahead

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Business

Expectations Run High Ahead of Milan Fashion Week

Design Theory: How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her Designs Into Walmart

The fashion designer’s pieces have also been worn by Charli D’Amelio, Whitney Port, Rebecca Minkoff and other notable figures.

Ariella Maizner of Theme NYC
Ariella Maizner wearing pieces from Theme Courtesy

Ariella Maizner is already making a name for herself in the fashion industry, becoming one of the youngest entrepreneurs to partner with a national retailer.

The 12-year-old fashion designer is behind the label Theme, which she created in 2018 to pursue her love of fashion and sewing. Her tie-dye and floral pieces have developed a loyal customer base and celebrity clientele, and helped catch the eye of Walmart, which tapped Maizner to create an apparel collection this year.

“It was a dream come true,” Maizner said about the partnership. “I’ve always dreamt of creating a collection for every part of a girl’s life. I also love that Walmart is accessible for so many people. It’s such a huge honor to have a such a huge organization believe in me and my design ability.”

Maizner got started in fashion design at a young age, stating she started dressing herself at age two and started sewing at age six. She began making clothing for herself for school and events and her family and friends started asking her for special requests, which encouraged her to make more pieces. It was her tie-dye pieces that initially resonated with customers, and helped her develop a following that includes Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Whitney Port, Eva Chen, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

Related Galleries

Since the launch, Maizner has been working on the brand after school and slowly growing with more collections and partnerships. She’s teamed up with other companies, such as apparel brand Terez, sold pieces at pop-ups and presented at New York Fashion Week in 2019.

Maizner’s Walmart collection debuted earlier this year and includes many of her signature styles, including matching sets in tie-dye and floral prints. The collection also includes pieces like T-shirts, tops, dresses, skirts, shorts, sports bras and bathing suits in tie-dye, floral and animal prints. Sizes range from seven to 16 for young girls and teenagers. She’s working on another collection with Walmart that’s coming out this fall.

“I wanted to just put my fashion out there and make other girls feel good wearing my clothes,” Maizner said about Theme. “It’s just been a big passion of mine and I really love designing.”

READ MORE HERE: 

How Up Next Designer Is Finding the Next Big Thing in Fashion 

What’s Next for Sustainable Fashion Designer Mia Vesper 

How Mona Assemi Became One of Beyoncé’s Go-to Jewelry Designers 

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

How 12-Year-Old Ariella Maizner Got Her

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad