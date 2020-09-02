Cosmopolitan Mexico Faces Backlash Over Arielle Charnas Cover

Cosmopolitan Mexico is facing backlash on social media over its September issue cover with controversial Something Navy founder and influencer Arielle Charnas.

The magazine posted an image of Charnas’ cover on Monday with the tagline that translates to, “the influencer who dared to launch a brand in the middle of a pandemic,” which immediately resulted in negative comments by Instagram followers, who called out the magazine for featuring a white influencer.

“With all due respect @cosmopolitanmx, for your cover you should have selected one of the many incredible #LATINX influencers who have built their brand and business DE NADA…” wrote E! News reporter Lilliana Vazquez in the comments. “And more importantly someone who stands up for and [fights for our culture.] Correct me if I’m wrong but what has @ariellecharnas done for our community? For our people? I’ll be waiting for your response. Meanwhile, this is a big NO from me.”

Others across social media shared the same sentiment, with some pointing out that the September issue’s release comes just a few days before the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

#ariellecharnas 6 page interview on @cosmopolitanmx Yes, SIX f*cking pages and not one question about her connection to the Latinx community. 😡 #ariellecharnasxcosmo pic.twitter.com/H0qAicyHsw — Latina Made Not Maid (@LatinaMadeNM) September 2, 2020

Just so you know @cosmopolitanmx Arielle Charnas never bothered to mention that she was on your cover. This is how much she cares about it and about the Latin community in general. And for this dupe you disrespected your entire audience. Que verguenza. — newmiamimama305 (@newmiamimama301) September 2, 2020

Charnas was embroiled in one of the biggest influencer controversies of the year when she made headlines in mid-March over the handling of her coronavirus diagnosis. The influencer documented on her Instagram how she used connections to get a COVID-19 test when there was a nationwide shortage of tests, and then proceeded to show how her family decamped to the Hamptons shortly after, which violated quarantine and self-isolation mandates set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those with the virus.

Cosmopolitan Mexico responded to the backlash in the comments section of the initial post, writing “we appreciate from our heart the comments that you have left. Without a doubt, they are of great value/help for us to consider the kind of content that might be of interest to you. We’re proud to be able to count on all of you and know that you are here to share your thoughts. Honestly, thank you very much.”

While many were dissatisfied with this response, some followers started posting their own self-made Cosmopolitan covers on Instagram, showing the Latinx representation they expect from the magazine.

