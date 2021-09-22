×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier See a Bright Future Ahead

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Business

Expectations Run High Ahead of Milan Fashion Week

Armani Beauty Launching Face Maestro AI-powered Service

It’s a virtual makeup try-on that’s tailored to people’s facial features.

Armani's Face Maestro is AI-powered.
Armani's Face Maestro is AI-powered. Courtesy of Armani Beauty

FACE FORWARD: Armani is taking virtual makeup try-ons to a new level with Face Maestro, the brand’s first artificial intelligence-powered digital service tailored to people’s facial features.

“Powered by AI, Face Maestro is a unique augmented reality makeup artistry service that provides bespoke makeup to consumers. Face Maestro uses a groundbreaking algorithm that draws data from over 10,000 selfies and analyzes each face based on seven facial features to offer over 200 looks,” explained Véronique Gautier, Armani Beauty global president.

“When digital try-ons offer consumers to try the color by themselves, like they would try it at a counter, Face Maestro is like a private appointment with a Giorgio Armani face designer, who understand the clients’ facial features and gives them customized advise on how to use our makeup products to enhance their natural beauty,” she continued.

Related Galleries

Face Maestro offers more than 200 makeup looks that are created for different skin tones, facial shapes and features. The service suggests eye, lip and cheek shades, which Armani calls “color harmonies.”

Face Maestro incorporates Armani Try-On, the augmented-reality virtual makeup artistry service, and offers a three-step process to create a bespoke makeup result. First there’s the selfie, and then the person is to choose a lipstick shade and finish. Then three color harmonies — nude, neutral and warm — are then suggested.

“Afterward, the customer receives a step-by-step tutorial, including makeup artist tips, so they can create their chosen look in real life,” Armani Beauty said in a statement.

Face Maestro premieres on WeChat in China this month, before rolling out to all Armani Beauty boutiques worldwide by 2022.

Armani’s beauty license is held by L’Oréal.

FOR MORE, SEE:

Jackson Yee Named New Armani Beauty Global Makeup and Skin Care Ambassador

Giorgio Armani to Hold One Night Only Event in Dubai

China, U.S. Boost Giorgio Armani Sales in First Half

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Armani Beauty Introducing Face Maestro AI-powered

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad