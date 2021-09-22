Armani Beauty Launching Face Maestro AI-powered Service

FACE FORWARD: Armani is taking virtual makeup try-ons to a new level with Face Maestro, the brand’s first artificial intelligence-powered digital service tailored to people’s facial features.

“Powered by AI, Face Maestro is a unique augmented reality makeup artistry service that provides bespoke makeup to consumers. Face Maestro uses a groundbreaking algorithm that draws data from over 10,000 selfies and analyzes each face based on seven facial features to offer over 200 looks,” explained Véronique Gautier, Armani Beauty global president.

“When digital try-ons offer consumers to try the color by themselves, like they would try it at a counter, Face Maestro is like a private appointment with a Giorgio Armani face designer, who understand the clients’ facial features and gives them customized advise on how to use our makeup products to enhance their natural beauty,” she continued.

Face Maestro offers more than 200 makeup looks that are created for different skin tones, facial shapes and features. The service suggests eye, lip and cheek shades, which Armani calls “color harmonies.”

Face Maestro incorporates Armani Try-On, the augmented-reality virtual makeup artistry service, and offers a three-step process to create a bespoke makeup result. First there’s the selfie, and then the person is to choose a lipstick shade and finish. Then three color harmonies — nude, neutral and warm — are then suggested.

“Afterward, the customer receives a step-by-step tutorial, including makeup artist tips, so they can create their chosen look in real life,” Armani Beauty said in a statement.

Face Maestro premieres on WeChat in China this month, before rolling out to all Armani Beauty boutiques worldwide by 2022.

Armani’s beauty license is held by L’Oréal.

