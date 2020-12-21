ARMANI AND THE PRESIDENT: Armani Casa has received the stamp of approval from none other than Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella.

Giorgio Armani is donating a gray silk carpet with a three-dimensional effect to be part of the Quirinale Contemporaneo initiative, thus becoming a permanent fixture in the luncheon salon of the Belvedere Torrino. The Palazzo del Quirinale in Rome is the official residence of the country’s president.

In addition, fabrics from the Armani/Casa Exclusive Textiles division will be donated to upholster a number of sofas and armchairs.

“This represents an important acknowledgment to the constant commitment to design, always aimed at realizing atmosphere and locations that reflect my own personal aesthetic vision,” said Armani, adding that he was honored to be part of the Quirinale Contemporaneo project.

Quirinale Contemporaneo was launched in June last year by Mattarella, with the goal of enriching and updating the palazzo’s artistic patrimony with art works, furniture and contemporary design objects. They range from paintings by Giorgio de Chirico, Lucio Fontana and Renato Guttuso to sculptures by Arnaldo Pomodoro. There are armchairs by Geatano Pesce for Cassina and Alessandro Mendini for Cappellini; design pieces from Flos and Artemide; a table by Vico Magistretti for De Padova, as well as designs by Piero Lissoni for B&B Italia, and by Piero Fornasetti and Gio Ponti.

Armani Casa marked its 20th anniversary this year.