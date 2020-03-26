MORE HELP: The Armani Group on Thursday said it has converted all its Italian production sites to produce single-use medical overalls for the individual protection of health-care providers fighting the coronavirus.

After pledging to donate 1.25 million euros to Italy’s Civil Protection and a range of Italian hospitals and institutions in the country, including the Luigi Sacco, San Raffaele and the Istituto dei Tumori in Milan and Rome’s Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani, Giorgio Armani has also decided to contribute to support the hospitals of Bergamo and Piacenza, both badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the Versilia hospital in Tuscany, bringing the total of his donations to 2 million euros.

Italy has been in lockdown since March 9 to contain the risks of contagion and prevent hospitals from collapsing under the demand of the increasing number of citizens with severe respiratory problems.

As reported, last Saturday Armani took a full-page ad in more than 60 newspapers in Italy, writing a letter to all of the health-care providers strenuously fighting the coronavirus outbreak and musing on his own desire as a young man to become a doctor.

As of March 25, the Civil Protection registered 74,386 infected patients and 7,503 deaths in Italy. It also reported 3,489 patients were in intensive care units.