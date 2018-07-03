MILAN – Giorgio Armani has called for applications for the second edition of Armani/Laboratorio. Introduced last August, the project consists of an intensive filmmaking workshop offered free of charge, which will allow participants to produce a short film.

Held at the designer’s Silos space starting from November, the workshop’s second edition will be led by Italian director Luca Guadagnino, whose “Call me by your name” movie received widespread critical acclaim and several accolades, including nominations for an Academy Award for Best Picture and for a BAFTA Award for Best Direction.

“Armani/Laboratorio is my idea of a ‘film atelier’ where stories are created by students working together with guidance and support from the most highly skilled key players in the industry,” said Armani.

“It’s my way of paying homage to the seventh art, the passion of a lifetime and a continuing source of inspiration. I’m privileged this year to do this with Luca Guadagnino, one of the most original and elegant directors on the Italian and international movie scenes.”

Guadagnino, who has cast Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton and Chloë Grace Moretz for his upcoming movie “Suspiria,” to be released in November, said he admires the designer for being a “man of his time.”

“His aspiration to support the new generation of film fans deserves praise, and it’s the reason why I accepted this invitation and have involved outstanding professionals, with whom I’ve worked and continue to work, in the project. Growth, identity, the new world of women – these are the themes we’ll concentrate on. Universal but also topical themes, and therefore very Armani,” the director said.

Under Guadagnino’s direction and coordination, subjects of study will include directing, screenwriting, cinematography, editing, production design, costume design, makeup and hair styling.

In particular, the workshop will comprise eight training modules – one for each discipline – taught by top professionals in the industry. Guadagnino, who will mentor students in the arts of directing and production design, will be flanked by David Kaganich for screenwriting; Lucas Gath for cinematography; Walter Fasano for editing; Giulia Piersanti for costume design; Fernanda Perez for makeup, and Manolo Garcia for hair styling.

Mentors will select participants from entries that candidates can submit up to Oct. 2 on the Armani/Laboratorio web site: armanilaboratorio.com.

The workshop further strengthens the relationship Armani has with the world of filmmaking. Over the years, the designer has created the costumes for a range of movies, from, most famously, “American Gigolo” in 1980, creating a wardrobe for Richard Gere, to “The Untouchables,” “Gattaca,” “Stealing Beauty,” “Shaft,” the Batman series, “The Tuxedo,” “De-Lovely,” “Ocean’s Thirteen,” “Fair Game,” ” The Social Network,” “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol,” “A Most Violent Year,” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” to name a few.

In addition, starting from June, his Silos space hosts the “Vite Straordinarie” film series, the screening of six biopics focusing on the lives of key personalities in the worlds of cinema, photography and music that aims to investigate the psychology of their creativity.