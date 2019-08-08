Missoni is taking a trip to Montauk for a late-summer celebration with Armarium.

Armarium‘s event at the Surf Lodge Thursday, which will be decked out in Missoni’s lifestyle and home decor’s signature stripes, will feature not only pieces from the pre-fall 2019 collection, but a significant number of styles from the house’s spring/summer 2019 line. The Missoni items will be available to rent on armarium.com on Friday.

Renting iconic styles from previous seasons extends the life cycles of collections and reflects Armarium’s commitment to sustainability, the company said.

Ottavio Missoni, founder of the Varese-based fashion house, and his granddaughter, actress Jennifer Missoni, will host the evening with Thefashionguitar blogger Charlotte Groeneveld and Gagosian art dealer Sarah Hoover. Guests such as Stacey Bendet, Michelle Smith, Rachel Zoe, Jessica Hart, Arielle Charnas, Stephanie Gottlieb, Jessie Randall and Sailor Brinkley are expected to attend. Stylists from Armarium’s Armi Brigade will be at the Surf Lodge to provide sartorial support.

Armarium has been a fixture in the Hamptons. It forged ties in July with What Goes Around Comes Around, to give its consumers access to vintage styles while fueling the sharing economy. Bought & Borrowed offered designer ready-to-wear to rent from Armarium and luxury vintage pieces from WGACA could be rented or purchased for 30 days in-store at WGACA’s East Hampton boutique and online at Armarium.com. It was the first time WGACA made its products available for rental.

Trisha Gregory, Armarium’s chief executive officer, said consumers are becoming more interested in sustainability, and noted that Missoni is one of the first global luxury brands to join the sharing economy.