Armarium has packed up some of its more casual, albeit spectacular designs and set up a pop-up shop at 28 C Jobs Lane in Southampton, N.Y., through Labor Day.

The luxury rental site hopes to coax clients toward cutting-edge designers outside their comfort zones such as Brock, Johanna Ortiz and Christopher Kane.

The company’s vista beyond summer includes a permanent store in Manhattan. “We’re looking to build out more of a brick-and-mortar presence in New York later this year,” said chief executive officer Trisha Gregory, who cofounded the company with Alexandra Lind Rose, creative director at large. “We’ll be doing pop-ups in Dallas and Art Basel in Miami, and we’re planning something interesting for awards season in Los Angeles.”

The pop-up also features an assortment of unique pieces from complementary brands and special activations. Maison de Mode, the online ethical fashion destination partnered with Armarium on the pop-up. Hassan Pierre, who cofounded the company with Amanda Hearst, touted its “sustainable approach to fashion.”

Gregory said when clients fall in love with a piece, Armarium directs them to a retailer where the style can be purchased. In other instances, customers are looking for a more casual relationship with a garment, and prefer renting the item and taking it on a first date.

“We have a higher luxury brand matrix than other rental platforms. Brands get their interesting novelty editorial looks in front of new audiences,” Gregory said.

Armarium customers return to the web site at a rate of 60 percent, renting 10 to 12 times a year, with an average price of $450. The amount increases to $600 in stores.

Gregory noted that the Armarium customer’s average age is 35. “She comes to us for certain events. She’s de-cluttering. The customer is very knowledgable and interested in high fashion. She’s documenting the looks on social media. Social media has changed the game.”