×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: April 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Guillaume Jesel to Lead Tom Ford, Peter Hawkings Named Creative Director

Business

The Mugler Fashion House Has a New Managing Director

Business

Under New Rules, Brand Scandals Could Impact Kering Chief’s Paycheck

Armed Robbers Target Bulgari Jewelry Store in Paris

Three robbers on motorbikes hit the Roman jeweler’s Place Vendôme flagship on Saturday. It was also targeted in September 2021.

Bulgari store on Place Vendôme
Bulgari store on Place Vendôme in Paris. Courtesy of Francesco Luciani

PARIS Bulgari’s flagship on Place Vendôme was attacked by armed robbers on Thursday, according to an AFP report.

Videos circulating on Twitter shows a black-clad individual with a weapon guarding two motorcycles in front of the entrance of the store, shooing away passersby. Another clip shows three people speeding away on motorbikes.

Sources close to the investigation indicated that the robbery had been committed around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday by three individuals and that the value of the stolen goods was estimated at several million euros. Investigations are ongoing.

Related Galleries

The case has been referred to the brigade de répression du banditisme, a special police unit charged with investigating armed robberies, serious burglaries and scams, stolen cars and art thefts, they added.

In a statement, the LVMH-owned jeweler confirmed French media reports that a security guard had been attended to by emergency services after being injured in the altercation. It said support structures were put in place.

“A complaint has been filed and the house will not make further comment, leaving police and justice services investigate,” continued Bulgari.

The Bulgari store had previously been targeted in September 2021, when armed robbers made off with loot later valued at 10 million euros.

In the ensuing chase, a police officer was lightly injured and another officer made use of a service weapon. Two suspects were arrested in central Paris. Another two people were arrested and jailed in July 2022 regarding the September 2021 robbery.

A year ago, Chanel’s temporary watches and jewelry store on Rue de la Paix was targeted by four robbers armed with assault rifles.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad