Armed Robbers Target Bulgari Jewelry Store in Paris

PARIS — Bulgari’s flagship on Place Vendôme was attacked by armed robbers on Thursday, according to an AFP report.

Videos circulating on Twitter shows a black-clad individual with a weapon guarding two motorcycles in front of the entrance of the store, shooing away passersby. Another clip shows three people speeding away on motorbikes.

Sources close to the investigation indicated that the robbery had been committed around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday by three individuals and that the value of the stolen goods was estimated at several million euros. Investigations are ongoing.

The case has been referred to the brigade de répression du banditisme, a special police unit charged with investigating armed robberies, serious burglaries and scams, stolen cars and art thefts, they added.

In a statement, the LVMH-owned jeweler confirmed French media reports that a security guard had been attended to by emergency services after being injured in the altercation. It said support structures were put in place.

“A complaint has been filed and the house will not make further comment, leaving police and justice services investigate,” continued Bulgari.

The Bulgari store had previously been targeted in September 2021, when armed robbers made off with loot later valued at 10 million euros.

In the ensuing chase, a police officer was lightly injured and another officer made use of a service weapon. Two suspects were arrested in central Paris. Another two people were arrested and jailed in July 2022 regarding the September 2021 robbery.

A year ago, Chanel’s temporary watches and jewelry store on Rue de la Paix was targeted by four robbers armed with assault rifles.