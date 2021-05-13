Aro Swim, the emerging female-owned and -operated, eco-friendly swimwear label out of Los Angeles, is today debuting a collaborative collection with actress Madelyn Cline.

“What’s this outfit, you might ask? It’s Aro x Madelyn Cline,” the Netflix “Outer Banks” breakout star reveals in the collaboration’s launch video. “If there’s anything anyone can tell you about me, it’s that I love a bikini and I love a martini…and I love that Aro let me come behind the scenes and pick out some colors and give my two cents and some of my ideas in the design of it all.”

The first drop includes four silhouette styles in sunny yellow, light green and black colorway — a cutout maillot with knot detail as well as strapless, triangle and tie-front bikini tops with matching bottoms — made entirely of sustainable fabrics (recycled nylon and spandex). The first drop of the Aro x Madelyn Cline collaboration will today be available on the brand’s e-commerce with bikini tops and bottoms from $80 to $85 and one-pieces for $160 in sizes XS to XL; the second drop with additional silhouettes and colorways is slated for a June release. Additionally, the brand noted the capsule will later be available to shop on Revolve.