KENZO AUCTION: Artcurial’s luxury fashion and accessories department will auction 132 lots of fashion pieces from Kenzo Takada’s collection in an online sale running May 3 to 12.

The 150 unique pieces include kimonos, coats, skirts and tops for all seasons, and are estimated at between 30 euros and 600 euros. Some of the items are unfinished prototypes while others are finished products, created by the late designer between 2005 and 2008.

“We are very honored to present these exclusive pieces for sale that have never been shown to the public,” said Clara Vivien, fashion specialist of Artcurial.

The sale takes place at the same time as another auction of the designer’s furniture. Takada died Oct. 4 from coronavirus-related complications. In a separate auction, on May 11, Artcurial is also offering more than 600 lots from the Paris apartment where he spent the last 15 years of his life. It was decorated with the help of architect Ed Tuttle, it exemplified the designer’s East-meets-West aesthetic, with Asian and pre-Columbian art, Art Deco furniture and contemporary art.

The apartment, which has a view of the Eiffel Tower and the Lutetia hotel, was in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood above the offices of K3, the luxury homeware and lifestyle brand Takada introduced last year.

Artcurial will re-create the interiors of the apartment in a physical exhibition from May 7 to 10.