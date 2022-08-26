×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont, Farfetch Shares Climb on YNAP Deal

Beauty

Ulta Beauty Surpasses Wall Street Estimates in Q2, Raises Full Year Outlook

Fashion

WWD Launches WWD Store

Arthur Ashe Collection to Launch in Runup to U.S. Open

The line is being created by Rowing Blazers' Jack Carlson in partnership with the athlete's estate.

Arthur Ashe collection.
Looks from the Arthur Ashe collection.

Jack Carlson is one busy guy.

Not only is he the cofounder and creative director of the buzzy brand Rowing Blazers, but he’s also creative director of Warm & Wonderful, Gyles & George and Arc En Ciel by LeSportSac. And now, Carlson has turned his sights to the tennis market as creative director of the Arthur Ashe brand.

Carlson has teamed with Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe and the Arthur Ashe estate, along with Kith alum Karl-Raphael Blanchard, on a new tennis and lifestyle brand named after the legendary athlete. Ashe was the first Black man to win the U.S. Open and Wimbledon, and was also a champion for civil rights at home and abroad. He also was a style setter.

Related Galleries

“You have Fred Perry, a British tennis lifestyle brand named after Fred Perry. And Lacoste, a French brand dedicated to the legacy of René Lacoste. But there hasn’t been an American equivalent. Who better to represent the United States than Arthur Ashe,” Carlson said. “Arthur Ashe has been a hero of mine for a long time. His icy cool demeanor, effortless style, scholarly approach to sport, his will to win and determination to stand up for social justice all resonate with me deeply. The opportunity to work to create this brand has been a dream come true.”

Later in his playing career, Ashe had his own apparel brand, but after he retired, that was discontinued as he focused more on health initiatives, Carlson said.

Blanchard said the brand is intended to “commemorate one of our Black heroes who encapsulated style and grace on and off the court.” He was known for his clean-cut aesthetic in his early years that morphed into more-flashy styles in the ’70s.

The brand features performance and lifestyle product.

The Arthur Ashe collection will include athletic apparel and leisurewear for men and women, including tennis polos, shorts, skirts, sweats, T-shirts, knitwear and accessories — all intended to celebrate Ashe’s style. It includes a reproduction of the U.S. Davis Cup team warmup suit he wore during the award ceremony at Wimbledon in 1975. Prices will range from $25 to $265 and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Arthur Ashe Legacy Fund at UCLA (Ashe’s alma mater), and Social Change Fund United, a nonprofit organization created by NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade to support issues impacting the Black community.

The line will launch online at both the Arthur Ashe and Rowing Blazers sites as well as at two pop-up shops at 2 Rivington Street in New York City and on the grounds of the U.S. Open in Flushing, N.Y.

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Hot Summer Bags

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Arthur Ashe Collection Launch Runup U.S.

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad