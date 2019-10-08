Rendering of Anicka Yi's installation at Dover Street Market New York.

Rendering of Anicka Yi's installation at Dover Street Market New York.

Courtesy

Artist Anicka Yi is taking her exploration of scent to a new level: consumer fragrance.

This November she will launch Biography, a line of three limited-edition fragrances, exclusively at Dover Street Market in New York and Los Angeles. Created in collaboration with perfumer Barnabé Fillion, the line was inspired by women often forgotten in history — including Japanese Red Army leader Fusako Shigenobu, and Ancient Egyptian pharaoh Hatshepsut — and aims to subvert traditional notions of femininity. Each fragrance bottle was created with microbial, animal and industrial elements, a reflection of Yi’s larger olfactory installation and sculptural practice.

Each will each retail for $250 in an edition of 1,000 bottles.

The fragrances will launch on Nov. 21 with a site-specific installation performance. Yi partnered with the Monell Chemical Senses Center and on the evening of the launch will unveil a “smell synthesizer,” which will digitally mix smells on demand for one night only.

Yi is represented by 47 Canal and Gladstone Gallery, which exhibited her new work in a solo show, “We Have Never Been Individual,” in Brussels earlier this year. She was also the 2017 recipient of the Hugo Boss Prize.

Biography fragrances: Shigenobu Twilight, Radical Hopelessness, and Beyond Skin.

Biography fragrances: Shigenobu Twilight, Radical Hopelessness and Beyond Skin.  Courtesy

A video still detailing the creation of the bottles.

A still from one of three unique films made to accompany each fragrance. 

More From the Eye:

Up Close With JR at the Brooklyn Museum

Pope.L Begins His New York Fall Art Crawl

Keeping Up With Choreographer Camille A. Brown

You May Also Like

Dover Street Market
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus