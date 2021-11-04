×
Artist Brendan Murphy’s ‘Frozen With Desire’ Sculpture Lands in the Vault at Saks

The sculpture, a collaboration with Johnathan Schultz, features 517 carats of diamonds.

"Frozen With Desire"
"Frozen With Desire" Tiffany Rose for “Frozen with Desire’ by Brendan Murphy and Johnathan Schultz

The Vault at Saks Fifth Avenue is welcoming 517 carats worth of diamonds, in the form of a spaceman.

On Thursday, artist Brendan Murphy will introduce his newest sculpture, “Frozen With Desire” to the retailer’s fine jewelry and watch department. The piece, which stands at 42 inches, is one of the most diamond-intensive artworks in existence, incorporating more than 6,200 diamonds set in platinum. Murphy collaborated with South African artist Johnathan Schultz, who contributed his expertise working with diamonds and precious metals. The piece is also embellished with inspirational words and phrases, scrawled across the sculpture’s cobalt-blue finish.

“For this latest edition of my Boonji Spaceman series, I wanted to utilize precious, earthly materials and capture that spectacular sense of euphoria that you feel when you choose to go for your dreams,” Murphy said. “To introduce this historic piece to the world, we wanted to do something disruptive and unexpected and that’s where our partnership with Saks came to fruition. As a landmark destination in New York City, Saks offers an incredible platform to spotlight this work and an exciting new format to share the magic of this piece….My hope is that ‘Frozen With Desire’ inspires us all to take that next step and remember that anything is possible.”

Following a VIP preview, the sculpture will be on public view at the Fifth Avenue flagship from Friday through Jan. 7 during store hours.

ad