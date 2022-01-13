Artist Eric Haze Designs Spyder’s Olympic Uniforms

New York-based artist Eric Haze is helping the U.S. ski teams up their fashion game.

Haze worked with Spyder to design the uniforms for the U.S. Alpine Ski, Freestyle Ski and Freeski teams for the Winter Olympics, scheduled to kick off next month in Beijing. Spyder, which is owned by Authentic Brands Group, has been an official apparel partner of the U.S. Ski Team since 1989 and will be represented by more than 60 athletes at the upcoming Games.

Haze’s design was inspired by the American flag. The collection features outerwear, base layers and accessories that are sustainable and technically advanced, as well as the artist’s signature Star logo and hand-painted pattern work.

“It’s such an incredible honor to put my fingerprints on the U.S. Alpine Ski Team, U.S. Freestyle Ski Team and U.S. Freeski Team uniforms, especially when they’ll be wearing them on such a huge world stage as the Beijing Olympic Games,” Haze said. “I can’t wait to see the teams actually competing in them.”

Alpine skier Alice Merryweather in a look from Spyder, designed by Eric Haze.

Brady Collings, global general manager of Spyder, said that over the past nine years that the brand has been outfitting the teams, the goal has been to provide the athletes with a “competitive advantage while incorporating comfort and protection from the cold. This year is no exception and working with Eric Haze has allowed us to bring a fresh design perspective while infusing the technology and performance the athletes and the team expect from Spyder. This collection will give our athletes the edge they need to perform at their best and bring home the gold.”

The 29 apparel pieces, as well as the goggles, in the collection were developed with direct athlete feedback to ensure they work for each specific discipline. All outerwear styles are composed of Gore-Tex fabrics, Primaloft Eco insulation and YKK zippers. The Freestyle Ski and Freeski teams’ outerwear uses 100 percent recycled polyester fabric with Gore-Tex Laminate and PFCecFree DWR and PrimaLoft SilverECO insulation, and the Alpine Ski team outerwear uses a new engineered woven face fabric with Gore-Tex Laminate and PFCecFree DWR. A new baselayer technology will be offered as well, in a cut-resistant, proprietary Kevlar/graphene stretch knit pant.

For the first time, Spyder is also offering an aerials one-piece kit and a skier cross race suit. The brand worked with Dragon to design the NFX Spyder Goggles that feature a frameless lens for better peripheral vision.

A lifestyle version of the collection is being offered for sale to the public on Spyder’s website. It includes Ts, sweats, jackets and accessories featuring Haze’s designs that range in price from $25 to $149.