Artist Jason Dill to Release ‘Prince Street’ Photography Book

Artist, photographer and former pro skateboarder Jason Dill is releasing a photography book on April 20 titled “Prince Street (Photos From Africa, People Remembered, Places Forgotten).”

“Prince Street” marks Dill’s first monograph in more than a decade. The book includes never-before-seen 35mm photographs from the F–king Awesome cofounder’s archive comprised of 20 years of travels and experiences. Dill is supporting the book launch with a ticketed talk event at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on April 16, and ticket holders will receive an early copy of “Prince Street” and an exclusive FA Books T-shirt.

Dill is regarded as one of the godfathers of streetwear and a mentor for musicians Tyler, the Creator and Earl Sweatshirt, as well as Miami skater Beatrice Domond and skateboarder and creative Na-Kel Smith.

This book follows past works including “Dream Easy,” a photography book that launched in Japan at Supreme and Beams, among other stores.

“I never thought I’d make a book of my photography, especially a book this big,” Dill said in a statement. “I was 17 when I first went to New York in 1994, traveled to Japan and all over Europe. I had just become a professional skateboarder; this occupation continued to send me around the world. (This book has nothing to do with skateboarding.) I moved to New York, I ended up in Africa, Italy, Greece, Mexico, Paris, Australia, I took pictures all along the way. I took photos of what I thought was beautiful, innocent, strange, ugly, I just shot so much s–t. There are moments of sadness and regret in the book and moments of sheer happiness. There are friends who are no longer here and places and times that no longer exist.”

“Prince Street” will be available at F–king Awesome stores in New York City and Los Angeles, online on faworldentertainment.net, and select boutiques Arcana Books on the Arts, Printed Matter and Tres Bien.