HEART OVERRULED AGAIN: To celebrate the launch of Sacai’s “Love Over Rules” campaign and spring collection, Chitose Abe and Brooklyn-based artist Hank Willis Thomas have lined up some top-tier creatives.

Geared for rule breakers and those who like to push boundaries to defy social norms regardless of race, culture or gender, the campaign was created by Hank Willis Thomas Studio in collaboration with Equator Productions. This time around the emphasis is on collective community through portraiture and a film that showcases the skills of different artists. Participants also shared their views about what “Love Over Rules” means to them individually.

To convey that sentiment, a handful of artists and creatives got involved. Trumpeter and composer Keyon Harrold, movement artist Mizuho Kappa, artist Zoe Buckman, designer and advocate Céline Semaan Vernon, jazz pianist Jason Moran and artist and activist Chella Man are featured. Thomas was also part of the cast along with his wife Rujeko Hockley, who is a curator in her own right.

To help get things rolling, Bergdorf Goodman, a long-standing supporter of Sacai, will celebrate the label’s partnership with Thomas in its store windows on Fifth Avenue, starting on Monday. Meant to coincide with Martin Luther King Day, Bergdorf’s has created a hearty marketing campaign that includes an interview with Thomas that will be posted on the retailer’s site. The collection will be available to shop online and in stores through select stores, as well as all of the Sacai outposts.

In a video appointment with WWD from her Tokyo atelier about the “Love Over Rules” collection that debuted last summer, Abe said, “Basically, the collection is to honor and respect all people, and to also agree — love over rules, no matter what their race, culture or sexuality.”

As Abe said last year, she aims to make the wearer feel good and gain confidence by wearing the clothes. “It’s not just about whether fashion is important, but how it’s going to make that person feel. It’s about self expression.”