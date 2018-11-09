Several arts-related shows and exhibitions are cropping up in fashion-friendly places.

As part of an ongoing effort to showcase artistic programs, Spring Place will be staging “Infoxication” Monday night.

The 50-minute multidisciplinary performance will feature art, music, dance and technology. The theme is technology’s presence in our lives. Infoxication is the latest arts-related collaboration at Spring, with the American Ballet Theatre and the Water Miller Center being others. Monday’s will be the first full production, and the largest one to date, with more than 20 collaborators, according to Spring Place’s art director, Roya Sachs. The full immersive experience includes product support from Google — Pixelbooks and Pixel phones. “It’s definitely in the vein of trying to create these more impactful and interactive programming and performances,” Sachs said.

The four-part experience is meant to take audience members on a visual, physical and mental journey. Ticket holders will learn the story of “waking, working, wanting and withdrawing.”

Collaborators include choreographer Dusan Tynek, a world premier composition by Danielle Eva Schwob, live body art by Heather Hansen, and performances by PubliQuartet and cellist Inbal Segev. Schwob said Friday, “Our goal has been to provide an even-sided take on people’s daily lives. It’s very easy to talk about how it isolates us in certain ways, but it also connects us in other ways. That dichotomy was really interesting to explore through the meeting of dance, visual art, music and everything.”

Mixed-media will be celebrated in a different way in a few weeks at the agnès b. Howard Street store in New York where artist Curtis Kulig’s “Prize” exhibition will be on view. He will be on hand Dec. 1 to sign copies of his book by the same name that features 40 mixed-media works on paper. The project was inspired by Kulig’s relationship with his uncle “Davy,” a free-spirited amateur boxer, and examines the poetic movement of professional boxing. Kulig cold-called the fashion designer, sending her a handmade Prize-zine printed on one of his leftover “Love Me” screen prints.

With photos by Malick Sidibé, Martine Barrat and one of Muhammad Ali in her personal collection, agnès b. loved Kulig’s drawings and the collaboration sprang from that, a company spokesman said Friday.

Will Cotton, another artist popular with the fashion crowd, has created a customized piece in the unexpected locale of J Train Wellness’ new TriBeCa location. The artist said Friday, “It’s a relationship that’s been particularly important for me. When I first started working out with Joe [Maysonet 16 years ago], I had just quit doing drugs and alcohol. Working out regularly with Joe was a huge part of that whole recovery. It remains a very important part of my life.”

Cotton credited his favorite trainer with creating an unusual atmosphere. “Having serious art in there in itself is pretty unusual, but it’s something that is important to him.”

With high-profile clients like Denzel Washington, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Mary Kate Olsen the J Train Wellness Center may inadvertently introduce gym-goers to Cotton’s work. But that was not the m.o. for Cotton, who was motivated by friendship. “It feels to me just like a celebration of the human body and movement,” he said.