Ashley Graham Joins Fig.1 as Investor and Partner

Ashley Graham is building up her brand portfolio with a new investment and partnership.

The model revealed on Tuesday she is joining affordable skin care brand Fig.1 as an investor and partner. In her role, Graham is part of the brand’s board and is involved in product development.

“As a general rule with my business, I really only take on projects that I believe in and products that I like and work,” Graham said. “I wasn’t necessarily looking to start a skin care line or beauty line or anything like that, but I was looking to fill the holes within my skin-care routine and also find something that was a little bit more affordable, so I stumbled on Fig.1.”

Prior to Fig.1’s official launch last year, Graham was introduced to the brand’s cofounder and chairman, Kimmy Scotti, through a mutual friend. Graham was intrigued by the products’ science-based and clinically tested products, as well as its commitment to sustainability through refillable and reusable packaging, which encouraged her to invest in the brand.

Ashley Graham Courtesy of Fig.1/Jared Kocka

“Fig.1 is for every skin type and skin tone,” she explained. “It doesn’t have anyone that it’s not for, which I think is important. Also, it’s incredibly affordable with products between $14 and $40. For me, that’s a big deal when it comes to skin care because skin care can either make you go broke or make you feel like you have to stop the regimen that you’re into in the moment and completely switch it.”

Fig.1 offers a simplified skin-care routine with targeted serums, moisturizers and treatments that are meant to be applied all at once in a technique the brand refers to as “home compounding.” Customers can take a personalized skin-care quiz on the brand’s website to determine which Fig.1 products suit their skin-care needs.

Graham explained that since giving birth to twins in January — the model also has a two-year-old son — she has less time to devote to her skin care routine, but likes how Fig.1’s offerings allow her to speed up her regimen while still delivering results. She said her favorite products are the brand’s Vitamin C 15 Percent Treatment and the Micellar Oil Cleanser.

The model’s investment in Fig.1 is just her latest business venture. Last year Graham joined intimates brand Knix as an investor and brand ambassador for its activewear collection. She also teamed with Harry’s Inc. to create a line of body hair removal kits under the company’s Flamingo women’s label.

