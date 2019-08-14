Ashley Graham is expecting her first child.

The Revlon ambassador shared the news Wednesday on her Instagram account, posting a video with husband Justin Ervin where she shows off her baby bump.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!”

Many celebrities and fashion designers have congratulated Graham and her husband on the news, including Prabal Gurung, who commented on the post “Sooooo major!!!” and model Hailey Bieber, who commented “YAYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you guys.” Other well wishers include Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Lizzo, Stella Maxwell, Jourdan Dunn, Lindsey Vonn and Amber Valletta, among others.

Graham has been a active figure in the fashion world since she was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit cover in 2016. She’s since been a leading advocate of body positivity and diversity. In the fashion industry, Graham has collaborated with lingerie line Addition Elle on collections of plus-size intimate apparel and has designed two capsule collections with Marina Rinaldi. Last year, she also launched a podcast — called “Pretty Big Deal” — which has featured guests such as Kim Kardashian West, Amy Schumer, Serena Williams and Gabrielle Union.

