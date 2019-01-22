LABYRINTH WOMAN: Asia Argento has just been cast in a new role.

The Italian actress stepped in to play Ariadne, the Cretan princess who helps Theseus out of the Minautor’s labyrinth, according to Greek mythology, in designer Antonio Grimaldi’s fall 2019 couture show on Monday.

“Once she rescued Theseus, who she had fallen in love with, Ariadne was abandoned on the island of Naxos,” explained the designer, who themed his collection around the mythical love story and the symbol of the labyrinth. “Richard Strauss wrote an opera about it, which we will play as Asia closes the show.”

The designer confessed to have been “in love” with the actress for a long time. “I think she is a labyrinth woman,” he said backstage to Argento, who was sporting a gray embellished top and trousers designed by Grimaldi. “She’s my Ariadne.”

The collection mostly consisted of light colors. Spherical shapes and intricate embroideries hinted at the labyrinth theme, while a couple of flowing black and fuchsia dresses referenced the fiery love story. Models wore golden grids in front of their eyes, lending them a mysterious look. Gold insect-shaped jewelry snaked around wrists and fingers or crawled in the models’ hair.

Wearing a pristine white bustier minidress with a long train, her tattoos contrasting with the soft white feathers applied to the back of the dress, Argento played a triumphant Ariadne, her head held high as she walked before guests in a private room of the Le Meurice hotel.

“When we talked about how I should walk, we decided it should be royal, strong and fierce,” Argento said backstage. “Ariadne is leaving the meaningless stuff behind and doesn’t need to be compassionate. She is a victorious woman.”

Argento, one of the leading figures in the #MeToo movement, thinks fashion can be a way for women to express both their personality and their history.

“It’s your choice. What you choose to wear and how you wear it can give a different meaning not only to your day, but even to an entire time of your life.”